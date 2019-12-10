Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives honored several students at its fall 2019 recognition ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, including many from Livingston Parish.
Students were recognized in three areas: Scholars Diploma, Sophomore Honors Distinction, and Thirteen Club.
Students who received the Scholars Diploma have earned 15 hours of honors core credit, nine hours of upper-level honors credit in their major, and successfully authored and defended an honors thesis.
Honorees of Sophomore Honors distinction have completed 15 hours of honors credit while earning no grade lower than a “B” by the end of the fourth regular semester.
Thirteen Club Honors Society inductees are seniors who have at least a 3.2 grade point average, never earned a grade lower than a “C,” and have completed all of their academic work at Southeastern. Seventy students were inducted into the Thirteen Club.
In addition, four students were recognized for earning the university’s Honors Diploma. Recipients included Fawaz Adesina in Physics, Damodar Dahal in Computer Science and Mathematics, and Madeline Rey Bartels in Psychology, all of Hammond, and Alexis Minor of Baton Rouge in Communication.
The list of Livingston Parish students receiving Sophomore Honors distinction were Maiah Woodring and Justin Woodring, of Albany; Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs; and Caleb Charpentier and Jessica Litolff, of Livingston.
Sidney Kent Carrier, of Denham Springs, earned Thirteen Club distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.