Southeastern honors College of Science and Technology students

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology honored its distinguished students at the college’s annual honors convocation May 2. From left are Caleb Charpentier of Livingston, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences; Phoenix LeBlanc of Denham Springs, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences; and Collin Crane of Livingston, Outstanding Graduate Award in Industrial Technology (Associate Degree). Not pictured is Brandon Cannella of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology.

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held May 2.

Among those honored were four Livingston Parish students.

Awards were presented to the following students (by parish):

Assumption Parish

Kamian Buggage of Belle Rose, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences

East Baton Rouge Parish

Zachary Madewell of Baton Rouge, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Information Technology

Livingston Parish

Brandon Cannella of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology

Caleb Charpentier of Livingston, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences

Collin Crane of Livingston, Outstanding Graduate Award in Industrial Technology (Associate Degree)

Phoenix LeBlanc of Denham Springs, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences

Orleans Parish

Jamal Lawson of New Orleans, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics

St. Charles Parish

Evan Keller of Destrehan, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry

St. Tammany Parish

Max Cole of Mandeville, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Computer Science

Aliyah Dalier of Covington, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics

Caroline Landry of Covington, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment (OSHE)

Tangipahoa Parish

Hunter Hollie of Ponchatoula, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics

Emma Pinion of Loranger, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences

Jonathan Scafidel of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Industrial Technology (Bachelor Degree)

