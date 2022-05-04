Southeastern honors College of Science and Technology students

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held May 2.
Among those honored were four Livingston Parish students.
Awards were presented to the following students (by parish):
Assumption Parish
Kamian Buggage of Belle Rose, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences
East Baton Rouge Parish
Zachary Madewell of Baton Rouge, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Information Technology
Livingston Parish
Brandon Cannella of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology
Caleb Charpentier of Livingston, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences
Collin Crane of Livingston, Outstanding Graduate Award in Industrial Technology (Associate Degree)
Phoenix LeBlanc of Denham Springs, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences
Orleans Parish
Jamal Lawson of New Orleans, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics
St. Charles Parish
Evan Keller of Destrehan, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry
St. Tammany Parish
Max Cole of Mandeville, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Computer Science
Aliyah Dalier of Covington, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics
Caroline Landry of Covington, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment (OSHE)
Tangipahoa Parish
Hunter Hollie of Ponchatoula, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics
Emma Pinion of Loranger, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences
Jonathan Scafidel of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Industrial Technology (Bachelor Degree)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.