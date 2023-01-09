Southeastern hosts recognition ceremony for HLP program

Recently Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business honored 41 Hispanic high school students from Tangipahoa Parish by presenting the Certificate of Completion as part of the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Program. The HLP program provides opportunities for Hispanic youth to grow professionally, strengthens each student’s skills, and prepares them to contribute significantly to the workforce.

 Randy Bergeron

Hispanics are the nation’s fastest-growing demographic and will account for 50 percent of the new employees entering the workforce by 2025.

