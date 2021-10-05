Southeastern Louisiana University’s Information Technology program has been ranked in the top 100 in the nation for affordability according to UniversityHQ.
The organization provides students with the necessary resources to prepare and plan their career paths in their chosen fields and strives to present an objective, unbiased view of colleges so that students can set reasonable expectations and discover outstanding schools.
The only university in Louisiana included, Southeastern’s program was ranked 59th in the nation. With 500+ students and an enrollment that has more than doubled over the past decade, Southeastern’s Computer Science and Information Technology programs are recognized as leaders among and as two of the state’s fastest-growing computing and information technology programs.
“We are immensely proud of the Information Technology program,” said John Burris, Computer Science department head. “This ranking took into account Southeastern’s low tuition cost combined with factors such as retention and graduation rates. However, with information technology graduates having an average starting salary over $50,000, the program is more than just affordable, it is a great investment.”
Southeastern’s programs offer concentrations with an emphasis on scientific computing, business, and data science, as well as a master’s degree in integrated science and technology with computer science and data science areas of study. The program also provides opportunities to connect with faculty for undergraduate research.
To gather data, UniversityHQ uses government sources, which are unbiased, consistent, and reliable. Each college in the rankings is assessed using the same data sources so that the comparisons are all even and consistent.
The criteria for ranking included cost of tuition, admission rate, retention rate, graduation rate, graduating salary, number of programs offered, online programs offered, loan default rate, diplomas awarded, and percentage of students receiving financial aid.
For more information about the Computer Science and Information Technology programs, email cs@southeastern.edu or call 985-549-5740.
The full listing can be accessed at https://universityhq.org/best-colleges/rankings/most-affordable-information-technology-schools/#rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.