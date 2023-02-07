Southeastern instructor appointed to Latino commission

Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya has been appointed to the Latino Commission by the Louisiana Speaker of the House, Rep. Clay Schexnayder.

The main objective of the commission is to identify obstacles to the effective delivery of Louisiana state government services to Latin Americans, to propose methods to remove those obstacles, and to present proposals to the appropriate government entities.

