Southeastern instructor honored with national award

Southeastern Louisiana University Instructor of Industrial Technology Anthony Blakeney has been honored with the WEMCO Excellence Award as the top educator in the country.
A resident of Ponchatoula, Blakeney was nominated by his peers.
“For over two decades, Anthony has dedicated himself to teaching our students about welding technology,” said College of Science and Technology Dean Daniel McCarthy in a statement. “He has single handedly developed the welding program into one that is not just regionally recognized, but also nationally recognized.
“He is more than deserving of this prestigious award, and we are proud to have him as a member of our faculty at Southeastern.”
WEMCO created the annual Excellence in Welding Awards to recognize individuals and organizations that are instrumental in raising the image of welding, strengthening the industry, and have shown exemplary dedication to promoting the image of welding in their communities.
“I am humbled to be recognized by my colleagues within the American Welding Society and by the American industrial sector,” Blakeney said. “My passion for my students has always driven what I do.”
Each year, individuals from the welding industry nominate their peers for these awards. The nominations are submitted to the Excellence in Welding Committee, which reviews them carefully before the winners are selected.
The winners are announced at the Excellence in Welding Awards Ceremony at the FABTECH Show. Blakeney will accept his award in Atlanta next month during the awards ceremony and luncheon.
