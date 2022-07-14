Southeastern Louisiana University has been recognized nationally as one of the top 25 programs in occupational health and safety.
BestHealthDegrees.com ranked Southeastern No. 15 according to cost of attendance, accreditation, reputation, and salary potential, using data from IPEDS and Niche, U.S. News and World Report, and other higher education rating publications.
The programs in the ranking are all accredited by independent agencies, such as the Higher Learning Commission, and other Department of Education recognized agencies. Southeastern was listed among higher education institutions such as Purdue University, University of Arizona, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Brigham Young University.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to discover what salary can be expected; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs.
BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
“There are many great programs within Southeastern, and OSHE in particular is a unique one,” said Industrial and Engineering Technology Department Head Mohammad Saadeh. “Only a few safety programs are as comprehensive as our program. It is supported through a network of professionals and alumni and through a strong industrial advisory board.
“All majors within the department are workforce oriented; we maintain open channels with stakeholders and share data on enrollment, graduation and employment. Current and potential students, as well as their parents, find this data invaluable.”
Southeastern’s Occupational, Safety, Health and Environment program was recognized for its bachelor’s degree, which is an ABET-accredited program and is recognized by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Students who graduate from the program receive the Graduate Safety Practitioner certificate, which meets the credential requirement for the Certified Safety Professional certification, allowing those who hold it to apply directly for the CSP once all requirements are met.
Additionally, the program has been approved by the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management to issue the Associate Safety and Health Manager designation to the graduates. Graduates of the program are exempt from the exam requirement to become an ASHM, and if they apply within six months of graduation, they are exempt from the application fee as well.
The curriculum covers a wide range of classes, including fire protection and prevention, safety and environmental laws and regulations, construction safety, safety and health program management and administration, safety system methodologies, ergonomics, and an internship.
The ranking can be found online at https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-occupational-health-bachelors/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.