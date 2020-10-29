One day before the election, a panel celebrating women earning the right to vote will be held.
To commemorate 100 years since the 19th Amendment’s ratification that granted women the right to vote, the Centennial Woman’s Suffrage Project will make a special presentation on Monday, Nov. 2.
Scheduled at 6:30 p.m., the event will be held at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
The panel is being sponsored by the Centennial Woman’s Suffrage Project (CWSP), an interdisciplinary group at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Southeastern’s Carol Madere of the Department of Communication and Media Studies will speak on the national movement, and Lisa Moody of the English Department will describe the state suffrage movement.
Moderators for the presentation include Angela Dunnington of the Sims Library’s and Shawndee Fluker of the Department of Communication and Media Studies.
Attendance in the auditorium is limited, but participants may view the presentation and ask questions through Google Meet at the following link: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/3a394eee-3830-499b-996d-ac09e7f40fcb?authuser=0.
CWSP has developed several ways for the community to join the centennial commemoration, including presentations on campus with the National Women’s History Museum, at the Old Governor’s Mansion, and a Zoom panel in conjunction with display of their traveling exhibit on suffrage at the Shaw Center sponsored by the Red Magnolia Theater Company.
That exhibit, which was produced through a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Rebirth Grant, is currently traveling the state.
CWSP also hosted a one-day women’s conference on campus during Women’s History Month and is currently hosting an online institute on teaching with primary sources about suffrage for K-12 teachers through a grant from the Library of Congress.
Members of the CWSP include Madere, Moody, Fluker, Dunnington, Jordan Ahrend of the Department of Teaching and Learning, Amber Narro and Elizabeth Hornsby of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, Samantha Cavell of the Department of History and Political Science, Elizabeth Sanders of Sims Library, Sheri Gibson of University Marketing and Communications, Stephanie Katz of the Department of English, and Megan Sanders, graphic design specialist.
For more information, contact Interim Director of the Livingston Center Krystal Hardison at khardison@southeastern.edu.
