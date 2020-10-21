Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2020 Homecoming court.
The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities Oct. 19-24.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Taylor DeBourg, Baton Rouge; Caitlin Harris, Thibodaux; Madeline Lato, Gonzales; Alyssa Pardee, Franklinton; and Nicole Redmond, Prairieville; and juniors Shaelyn Martinez, Dutchtown; and Destiny Richardson, Bogalusa.
Elected members of the beau court are seniors Darnell Butler, Jr. and Jawaun Walker, both of New Orleans. Appointed members of the beau court are seniors Travis Jones, Slidell and Basanta Khakurel of Lalitpur, Nepal; and sophomores KeRon Jackson, Destrehan; Zachary Poche’, Gonzales; and Brent Webb, Houston, Texas.
The 2020 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, will be announced Saturday, Oct. 24.
The court also will participate in Homecoming festivities such as Gumbo YaYa on Oct. 21.
DeBourg is a kinesiology major. She is president of the Southeastern Chapter of the Black Student Union, president of the Kiwanis Club, SLU Chapter of Circle K, and a Project P.U.L.L. mentor. The recipient of the Highest Community Service Award with the Heart of Hospice – Northshore, DeBourg has been named to the Dean’s List four semesters. She is a member of the NAACP and the Kinesiology Club.
Harris, a kinesiology major, is a member of the Nu Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, where she has served as recording secretary and currently serves as vice-president. She is also a member of the Black Student Union and Project P.U.L.L., where she has served as a member of the leadership team for two years. She was inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars her sophomore year.
Lato majors in marketing. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she served as new member philanthropy chair, new member educator, vice-president of chapter development, executive recruitment committee member, and currently serves as vice-president of education. She is also a member of the College of Business Ambassadors, serving as vice-president of recruitment. Lato served as a Southeastern Leadership Ambassador in 2018-19.
Pardee, a family consumer sciences major, is a member of Phi Mu fraternity, serving as chapter president since the fall of 2018 and also serving on the Phi Mu Collegiate Advisory Committee, the Phi Mu Foundation Collegiate Leadership Council, and Phi Mu Ladies of Louisiana. She is also an ExCel Leadership scholar, and served on the Auxiliary Services Student Advisory Board. Pardee is a recipient of the Green ‘S’ Award in spring 2019 and 2020, and was named to the president’s list fall 2017 to spring 2018 and spring 2019-2020.
Redmond is a social studies education major and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she is currently chapter president. She has served as social chairman, on the executive recruitment committee and bylaws committee. Redman also served as membership manager of Campus Activities Board for two years. She is a 2019 inductee of Southeastern’s Thirteen Club, the recipient of Alpha Omicron Pi Kappa Tau’s Ruby ‘A’ Award, and was named to Southeastern’s President’s list for seven semesters.
Martinez, a communication sciences and disorders major, is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority, where she served as historian, THC delegate, and currently serves as recruitment director. She is also a two-year member of the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association and a member of the Catholic Student Association. She has been named to the President’s List each semester of her Southeastern career.
Richardson is a graphic design major. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, where she served as recording secretary. Richardson was a 2019 Orientation Leader and received the Spirit of Orientation Award. She has served as Student Government Association director of marketing and communication and NPHC director of marketing. An Honors Program student, she received Sophomore Honors Distinction, is an ExCel scholar, and was named to the President’s list in 2018-2019.
Butler, a business management major, is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, vice president of SGA, and President of the Southeastern House of MADE Men from 2018-2020. He has been named to the Honor Roll, Dean’s and President’s lists and is the recipient of the Southeastern House of MADE Men Founders Award and the Standing Ovation Award.
Jones is an accounting major. He is a member of the Southeastern Accounting Society, Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he was recognized as Executive Board Member of the Year, and the Interfraternity Council, where he serves as president and was named IFC Man of the Year.
Khakurel is a biology major. He is an SGA Senator and a member of Nepalese Students Association, serving as president, Honors Student Association, International Student Union, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Biology Undergraduates Society, Reconnect Southeastern, and Delta Omega Alpha. He has served as an International Orientation Leader and a Division of Student Affairs Ambassador. Khakurel has been recognized as the DSA International Student of the Year and Role Model of the Year.
Walker is a communication major. He is a member of the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, where he serves as secretary, NAACP, where he serves as vice president, and he serves as director of Traditions in SGA. He was named to the President’s list in 2019 – 2020, is the 2019-2020 SGA Senator of the Year, and is the recipient of the 2019 Colin Kaepernick Award.
Jackson, a secondary education major, is a member of SGA, where he serves as assistant director of leadership development. He is also a member of the Gospel Choir, where he serves as treasurer, a Southeastern resident assistant, and an ExCel Scholar.
Poche’ is a social studies education major. He is a member of CAB, Honors Student Association, Educators Rising, and ExCel Program. He is an Honors Ambassador, Engagement Ambassador and an Honors Mentor.
Webb is a business administration major. He is a member of the Black Student Union, where he received the President’s Award and served as a member of the public relations team. Webb is also a member of the NAACP and Project P.U.L.L., where he received the Mentee Award, and is a 2020 Orientation Leader.
For additional information about Southeastern Homecoming events, contact the Alumni Association at (985) 549-2150 or 1-800-SLU-ALUM or visit www.southeastern.edu/homecoming.
