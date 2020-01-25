The green and gold took home the bronze.
The Southeastern Louisiana University spirit squads both advanced to the finals of the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship held Jan. 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.
The university's cheerleaders claimed a bronze medal during the nationwide competition held inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Competing in the Small Coed Division I category, the Southeastern cheerleaders placed third behind Memphis and Grand Canyon, topping teams from Hofstra, San Diego State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Delaware and Minnesota.
The squad also placed eighth in the Open Coed Gameday category.
The Lionettes, Southeastern's dance team, finished fifth in the Division I Hip Hop category.
More information on the competition as well as pictures and videos of Southeastern's performances can be found at www.varsity.com.
Cheer - Small Coed Division 1
1 University of Memphis
2 Grand Canyon University
3 Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Hofstra University
5 San Diego State University
6 Bowling Green State University
7 Ball State University
8 University of Delaware
9 University of Minnesota
Cheer - Open Coed Gameday
1 University of Delaware
2 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
3 Jones College
4 Grand Canyon University
5 University of Puerto Rico - Bayamon
6 Wichita State University
7 Northwest Missouri State University
8 Southeastern Louisiana University
9 West Chester University
10 Slippery Rock University
11 Coastal Alabama Community College
12 Tennessee Tech University
Dance - Division 1 Hip Hop
1 St John's University
2 Saint Joseph's University
3 University of Delaware
4 College of Charleston
5 Southeastern Louisiana University
6 Austin Peay State University
7 North Dakota State University
