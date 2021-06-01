Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,156 graduates in several separate commencement ceremonies on campus Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19.
Of that total, 143 were from Livingston Parish.
Southeastern graduates included 434 men and 722 women who received 15 different degrees and represented 21 states and 22 countries.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 16 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. All medal winners finished with a 4.0 grade point average.
Medal recipients were:
-- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – history major Molly Armstrong of Baton Rouge; communication major Camille Bechac of Hammond; art/theatre design major Emery Foster of Hammond; and industrial/organizational psychology major Rachael Elizabeth Tullier of Baton Rouge.
-- College of Business – accounting and finance major Courtney Jane Daze’ of Napoleonville; accounting major Kaine Richard Newman of Covington; accounting major Anusha Puri of Chantilly, Va.; supply chain management major Justin A. Wiley of Slidell; and marketing/advertising and social media major Julie Yuguchi dos Anjos of Zachary.
-- College of Education – elementary education major, Katherine McCabe Gunther of Mandeville; early childhood education major Sarah Katelyn Salazar of Ponchatoula; and social studies education major Kathryn Lara Yent of Metairie.
-- College of Nursing and Health Sciences – communication and sciences and disorders major Holland Kelsey Hardison of Denham Springs; and social work major Layne Michelle Templet of Baton Rouge.
-- College of Science and Technology – engineering technology/energy engineering technology major Katya Cornejo of Mexico; and computer science major Lauren Rebecca Pace of Covington.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:
Doctoral Degrees
Denham Springs
Susan M. Derstine, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Heather Muse, Nursing Practice DNP
Walker
Lisette M. Manuel, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Margaret B. Westmoreland, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Master’s Degrees
Albany
Makayla B. Peters, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Denham Springs
Emma J. Foster, History
Shane A. Hernandez, History
Brant H. Passman, Counseling
Ashley Sananikone, Executive MBA
Casey N. Weigand, Psychology
Holden
Derek D. Berryhill, Executive MBA
Chaix N. Sharp, Business Administration
Madisyn A. Wascom, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Livingston
Madeline J. Felps, English
Kristen M. Lalonde, Business Administration
Springfield
Melissa R. Brown, Special Education
Walker
Rakinzie Fisher-Denham, Executive MBA
Kimberli Rimes, Special Education
Bachelor’s Degrees
Albany
Skylier J. Lehmann, Social Studies Education
Robert G. O’Neal, Social Studies Education
Lauren L. Owens, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Justin M. Thompson, Industrial Technology
Simon E. Waguespack, Athletic Training
Kasey E. Woodard, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Denham Springs
Samuel J. Allen, Biological Sciences
Trent M. Allen, Management
Jacob Barbier, Criminal Justice
Angelica M. Beard, Health Systems Management
Josie B. Belgard, Social Work
Hailey Bonvillain, Management
Darrian A. Bozeman, General Studies
Marisa A. Calvaruso, Kinesiology
Kaleigh D. Caruso, Health and Physical Education K-12
Taylor R. Champagne, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Kassie L. Chemin, Accounting
Hannah I. Chung, Sociology
Payton E. Chustz, Psychology
Reece W. Coleman, Engineering Technology
Aimee K. Dardeau, Accounting
Ashley L. Davis, Criminal Justice
Julia K. Davis, Family & Consumer Sciences
Robert C. Ellis, Biological Sciences
Evan R. Elmore, History
Lauren E. Evans, Nursing
Brody J. Falcon, Business Administration
Alexis M. Fickes, General Studies
Michael A. Fitzgerald, Engineering Technology
Landon P. Fuentes, Business Administration
Peyton R. Garon, Criminal Justice
Lauren E. Ginn, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Holland K. Hardison, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Cameron C. Hebert, Kinesiology
McKenna D. Hidalgo, General Studies
Paige Higginbotham, Criminal Justice
Jordyn D. Huey, Accounting
Sabrina H. Hughes, Sociology
Fallon M. Hutchinson, Health Systems Management
Chloe A. Inman, Nursing
Irin P. Jacobson, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Leslie P. Jones, English
Bailee G. Kelley, Management
Dakota D. Lang, General Studies
Georgia L. Langlois, Nursing
Crystal H. Law, English Education
Madison H. Lea, Nursing
Jonah G. Lehrke, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Ryleigh R. Magee, Communication
Seth P. Martin, Supply Chain Management
Grant T. Mayers, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Anthony N. McMichael, Kinesiology
Austin J. Menier, Art
Morgan L. Messina, Kinesiology
Melodee L. Miller, Management
Travis T. Nguyen, Psychology
Travis M. Nickels, Communication
Brooke L. Oberste, Marketing
Mattie R. Ort, General Studies
Tiffany Ort, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Breland N. Paline, Kinesiology
Hailie L. Rabalais, General Studies
Amber F. Sibley, Nursing
Olivia C. Smith, Nursing
Lucia T. Spinosa, Art
Mason E. Swain, General Studies
Carlee M. Swindle, Social Work
Madelyne E. Taylor, Music
Vivian N. Ton, Nursing
Kristen D. Traylor, General Studies
Tuan D. Vu, Nursing
Jessica Walker, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Rachel E. Wallace, Political Science
Alexander P. Waller, Marketing
Daniel E. Wingate, English Education
Zachary E. Woodall, Engineering Technology
French Settlement
Tristyn T. Meche, Business Administration
Holden
Macy N. Dufrene, Social Work
Livingston
Hayley Allen, Art
Sarah E. Bass, Criminal Justice
Sharon M. Berthelot, Criminal Justice
Colton P. Corkern, Accounting
Kailey N. Hixson, Marketing
Jennifer L. Jemison, Accounting
Jordan R. Martin, Computer Science
Paullena D. McMorris, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Jessica L. Nesom, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Brodie K. Newsom, Industrial Technology
April L. Sigrest, Accounting
Hannah L. Watts, Sport Management
Madison P. Watts, Accounting
Matthew J. Wheat, Nursing
Trace M. White, Management
Maurepas
Christian L. Vicknair, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Springfield
Ryan H. Amerson, General Studies
Christopher A. Coats, Communication
Lanell G. Crowell, Marketing
Matthew L. Foster, Health Systems Management
Corinne P. Kirkland, Chemistry
Chelsea A. Ratcliff, Accounting
Morgan J. Savoy, Management
Marquis D. Woodall II, General Studies
Walker
Logan P. Bergeron, Music
Haleigh Byrne, Criminal Justice
Madison L. D’Amico, Family & Consumer Sciences
Jacob J. Hecht, Psychology
Cameron C. Hood, Criminal Justice
Ellie L. Hughes, Communication
Lydia C. Hunter, General Studies
Hannah L. Israel, Accounting
Olivia G. King, Social Work
Cullen B. Lawton, Marketing
Morgan M. Machen, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Logan S. Maurello, Marketing
Brooke A. Olinde, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Kennon R. Raiford, Management
Rory E. Ray, Marketing
John M. Rhodus, Information Technology
Nathan W. Sanders, Management
Madeline C. Waddell, Accounting
Rissa P. Webb-Simmons, Management
Mason C. Williams, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Watson
Cerah E. Byrd, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Associate Degrees
Holden
Jayce Raborn, Industrial Technology
Walker
Logan T. Hazel, Industrial Technology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.