SLU spring commencement 2021
A graduation ceremony celebrating Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences was held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,156 graduates in several separate commencement ceremonies on campus Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19.

Of that total, 143 were from Livingston Parish.

Southeastern graduates included 434 men and 722 women who received 15 different degrees and represented 21 states and 22 countries.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 16 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. All medal winners finished with a 4.0 grade point average.

Medal recipients were:

-- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – history major Molly Armstrong of Baton Rouge; communication major Camille Bechac of Hammond; art/theatre design major Emery Foster of Hammond; and industrial/organizational psychology major Rachael Elizabeth Tullier of Baton Rouge.

-- College of Business – accounting and finance major Courtney Jane Daze’ of Napoleonville; accounting major Kaine Richard Newman of Covington; accounting major Anusha Puri of Chantilly, Va.; supply chain management major Justin A. Wiley of Slidell; and marketing/advertising and social media major Julie Yuguchi dos Anjos of Zachary.

-- College of Education – elementary education major, Katherine McCabe Gunther of Mandeville; early childhood education major Sarah Katelyn Salazar of Ponchatoula; and social studies education major Kathryn Lara Yent of Metairie.

-- College of Nursing and Health Sciences – communication and sciences and disorders major Holland Kelsey Hardison of Denham Springs; and social work major Layne Michelle Templet of Baton Rouge.

-- College of Science and Technology – engineering technology/energy engineering technology major Katya Cornejo of Mexico; and computer science major Lauren Rebecca Pace of Covington.

Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:

Doctoral Degrees

Denham Springs

Susan M. Derstine, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Heather Muse, Nursing Practice DNP

Walker

Lisette M. Manuel, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Margaret B. Westmoreland, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Master’s Degrees

Albany

Makayla B. Peters, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Denham Springs

Emma J. Foster, History

Shane A. Hernandez, History

Brant H. Passman, Counseling

Ashley Sananikone, Executive MBA

Casey N. Weigand, Psychology

Holden

Derek D. Berryhill, Executive MBA

Chaix N. Sharp, Business Administration

Madisyn A. Wascom, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Livingston

Madeline J. Felps, English

Kristen M. Lalonde, Business Administration

Springfield

Melissa R. Brown, Special Education

Walker

Rakinzie Fisher-Denham, Executive MBA

Kimberli Rimes, Special Education

Bachelor’s Degrees

Albany

Skylier J. Lehmann, Social Studies Education

Robert G. O’Neal, Social Studies Education

Lauren L. Owens, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Justin M. Thompson, Industrial Technology

Simon E. Waguespack, Athletic Training

Kasey E. Woodard, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Denham Springs

Samuel J. Allen, Biological Sciences

Trent M. Allen, Management

Jacob Barbier, Criminal Justice

Angelica M. Beard, Health Systems Management

Josie B. Belgard, Social Work

Hailey Bonvillain, Management

Darrian A. Bozeman, General Studies

Marisa A. Calvaruso, Kinesiology

Kaleigh D. Caruso, Health and Physical Education K-12

Taylor R. Champagne, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Kassie L. Chemin, Accounting

Hannah I. Chung, Sociology

Payton E. Chustz, Psychology

Reece W. Coleman, Engineering Technology

Aimee K. Dardeau, Accounting

Ashley L. Davis, Criminal Justice

Julia K. Davis, Family & Consumer Sciences

Robert C. Ellis, Biological Sciences

Evan R. Elmore, History

Lauren E. Evans, Nursing

Brody J. Falcon, Business Administration

Alexis M. Fickes, General Studies

Michael A. Fitzgerald, Engineering Technology

Landon P. Fuentes, Business Administration

Peyton R. Garon, Criminal Justice

Lauren E. Ginn, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Holland K. Hardison, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Cameron C. Hebert, Kinesiology

McKenna D. Hidalgo, General Studies

Paige Higginbotham, Criminal Justice

Jordyn D. Huey, Accounting

Sabrina H. Hughes, Sociology

Fallon M. Hutchinson, Health Systems Management

Chloe A. Inman, Nursing

Irin P. Jacobson, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Leslie P. Jones, English

Bailee G. Kelley, Management

Dakota D. Lang, General Studies

Georgia L. Langlois, Nursing

Crystal H. Law, English Education

Madison H. Lea, Nursing

Jonah G. Lehrke, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Ryleigh R. Magee, Communication

Seth P. Martin, Supply Chain Management

Grant T. Mayers, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Anthony N. McMichael, Kinesiology

Austin J. Menier, Art

Morgan L. Messina, Kinesiology

Melodee L. Miller, Management

Travis T. Nguyen, Psychology

Travis M. Nickels, Communication

Brooke L. Oberste, Marketing

Mattie R. Ort, General Studies

Tiffany Ort, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Breland N. Paline, Kinesiology

Hailie L. Rabalais, General Studies

Amber F. Sibley, Nursing

Olivia C. Smith, Nursing

Lucia T. Spinosa, Art

Mason E. Swain, General Studies

Carlee M. Swindle, Social Work

Madelyne E. Taylor, Music

Vivian N. Ton, Nursing

Kristen D. Traylor, General Studies

Tuan D. Vu, Nursing

Jessica Walker, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Rachel E. Wallace, Political Science

Alexander P. Waller, Marketing

Daniel E. Wingate, English Education

Zachary E. Woodall, Engineering Technology

French Settlement

Tristyn T. Meche, Business Administration

Holden

Macy N. Dufrene, Social Work

Livingston

Hayley Allen, Art

Sarah E. Bass, Criminal Justice

Sharon M. Berthelot, Criminal Justice

Colton P. Corkern, Accounting

Kailey N. Hixson, Marketing

Jennifer L. Jemison, Accounting

Jordan R. Martin, Computer Science

Paullena D. McMorris, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Jessica L. Nesom, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Brodie K. Newsom, Industrial Technology

April L. Sigrest, Accounting

Hannah L. Watts, Sport Management

Madison P. Watts, Accounting

Matthew J. Wheat, Nursing

Trace M. White, Management

Maurepas

Christian L. Vicknair, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Springfield

Ryan H. Amerson, General Studies

Christopher A. Coats, Communication

Lanell G. Crowell, Marketing

Matthew L. Foster, Health Systems Management

Corinne P. Kirkland, Chemistry

Chelsea A. Ratcliff, Accounting

Morgan J. Savoy, Management

Marquis D. Woodall II, General Studies

Walker

Logan P. Bergeron, Music

Haleigh Byrne, Criminal Justice

Madison L. D’Amico, Family & Consumer Sciences

Jacob J. Hecht, Psychology

Cameron C. Hood, Criminal Justice

Ellie L. Hughes, Communication

Lydia C. Hunter, General Studies

Hannah L. Israel, Accounting

Olivia G. King, Social Work

Cullen B. Lawton, Marketing

Morgan M. Machen, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Logan S. Maurello, Marketing

Brooke A. Olinde, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Kennon R. Raiford, Management

Rory E. Ray, Marketing

John M. Rhodus, Information Technology

Nathan W. Sanders, Management

Madeline C. Waddell, Accounting

Rissa P. Webb-Simmons, Management

Mason C. Williams, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Watson

Cerah E. Byrd, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Associate Degrees

Holden

Jayce Raborn, Industrial Technology

Walker

Logan T. Hazel, Industrial Technology

