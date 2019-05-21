Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates Saturday, May 18, at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with a Southeastern Louisiana University Honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
Nevers was a Democratic member of the Louisiana Legislature, serving in both the House of Representatives and Senate, from 1999 until 2016, at which time he accepted Governor John Bel Edwards’ invitation to serve as chief of staff.
One of Nevers’ primary roles while serving as chief of staff was coordinating the state’s response to record levels of flooding in 2016. During his time at the Capitol, Nevers cultivated a reputation as a legislator respected by members of both parties.
Nevers, who represented Louisiana’s District 12, was first elected to the Senate in 2003 after having served five years in the House of Representatives. A former member of the Northshore Legislative Delegation, his district covered areas in St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes, including Southeastern.
Education was a cornerstone issue of Nevers’ Legislative tenure. As head of the Senate Education Committee and chairman of the Postsecondary Education Review Commission, Nevers championed the importance of education in Louisiana.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were also honored during the ceremony.
In his welcome, Crain noted that the 1,100 individuals being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women who were receiving 16 different degrees. They represented 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. Four of the medal recipients are from Livingston Parish.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences -- criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton of Harvey, 4.0 GPA; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller of Denham Springs, 4.0 GPA; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart of Metairie, 4.0 GPA.
College of Business -- business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson of Slidell, 4.0 GPA; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson of Walker, 4.0 GPA.
College of Education -- early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander of St. Amant, 4.0 GPA; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford of Luling, 4.0 GPA; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels of Denham Springs, 4.0 GPA.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences -- social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel of Denham Springs, 4.0 GPA; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau of Baton Rouge, 4.0 GPA.
College of Science and Technology -- mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis of Mandeville, 4.0 GPA.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Livingston Parish were:
Doctoral Degrees
Denham Springs -- Summer L. Bunch, Nursing Practice DNP.
Masters Degrees
Denham Springs -- Brittany E. Chedraui, Business Administration; Stephanie P. Stewart, Curriculum and Instruction.
Holden -- Sarah E. Barber, Counseling.
Livingston -- Lindsey E. McCaskill, Nursing.
Springfield -- Cindy D. Brown, Counseling.
Walker -- Ashlyn E. Dyess, Health & Kinesiology; Caitlyn E. Piper, Nursing.
Watson -- Lori S. Grace, Nursing.
Bachelors Degrees
Albany -- Hannah R. Cardaronella, Accounting; Ariel B. Cook, Psychology; Makayla B. Peters, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Schuylar M. Ramsey, Communication.
Denham Springs -- Brett C. Ahlf, Management; Breanna Arceneaux, Industrial Technology; Parker J. Berthelot, Communication; Abbey N. Bethel, Social Work; Jessica A. Bowen, Communication; Breanne H. Boyette, General Studies; Deanne W. Bryant, General Studies; William C. Campbell, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Adinah E. Cobb, Nursing; Brianna J. Denmark, General Studies; William M. Devall, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Savannah M. Douglas, English Education; Darian B. Drude, Sociology; Joshua C. Durocher, Information Technology; Alexis P. Edmonston, Nursing; Amber Edwards, Chemistry; Harleigh N. Emrick, Management; Katherine J. Evans, Nursing; Melville J. Faust IV, Finance; Joshua L. Ford, Engineering Technology; Claudio V. Franc, Biological Sciences; Amanda C. Gann, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Mattie E. Gibson, Criminal Justice; Hayli M. Gillette, Health and Physical Educ K-12; Antonia W. Hall, Industrial Technology; Cady L. Harrell, General Studies; Tiffany D. Hathaway, General Studies; Emilee M. Hickman, Family & Consumer Sciences; Amanda M. Holliday, General Studies; Amanda F. Jackson, Management;
Also, Alec D. Jones, Marketing; Clayton E. Jordan, Finance; Gabrielle T. Kling, Biological Sciences; Lewis G. Laurent, Industrial Technology; Tony J. Licciardi, Management; Sarah J. Magliolo, Accounting; Mackenzie C. Martone, Art; Heather R. Matthews, Criminal Justice; Brandon D. Maulding, Computer Science; Tiffany A. Nevels, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Kevin R. Noble, Marketing; Tiffany M. O’Neill, Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Amanda M. Patterson, Nursing; Keleigh J. Pickett, Art; Reese A. Pourciau, Management; Gabrielle H. Rancatore, Psychology; Adam S. Reynolds, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Austin T. Rogers, Management; Britney S. Schweitzer, Psychology; Kaisey N. Seegmiller, English; Jacob S. Shaffett, Health Systems Management; Dylan A. Stanley, Social Studies Education; Hannah N. Stevens, Management; Justin P. Sumrall, Marketing; Taylor M. Teal, Family & Consumer Sciences; Meagan E. Thames, Management; Saraphia T. Wilson, Management; Amanda L. Wray, English Education.
French Settlement -- Lacy P. Williams, Nursing.
Holden -- Alexis M. Aime, Nursing; Raini A. Blackwell, Psychology; Aaron T. Carlton, General Studies; Alyssa M. Chatagnier, Sociology; Katelyn B. Craig, Health Systems Management; Serena H. King, General Studies; Taylor R. Page, Business Administration; Gabrielle R. Reynolds, Kinesiology; Clarissa R. Smith, Biological Sciences; Madisyn A. Wascom, Communication Sciences & Disorders.
Livingston -- Heather R. Blount, Health Systems Management; Madeline J. Felps, English; Lyla M. Hixson, Marketing; Kristen M. Hodges, Marketing; Cade A. Martin, Industrial Technology; Zachary P. Savoy, Management; Gabriel W. Sicard, Psychology.
Maurepas -- Courtney N. Adkins, General Studies; Katie L. Balfantz, History; Julia E. Ernest, Communication.
Springfield -- Caraline D. Abels, Marketing; Robert J. Brown, Industrial Technology; Taylor A. Brown, General Studies; Savannah R. Davidson, History; Justine E. Threeton, Kinesiology.
Walker -- Cody A. Arceneaux, Nursing; Victoria A. Bankston, Health Systems Management; Rebecca L. Boudreaux, General Studies; Kylie S. Branch, General Studies; Rhonda S. Broussard, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Maia Carmelita A. Dominguez, Art; Emily J. Fink, Health Systems Management; Colby A. Freneaux, Business Administration; Deven N. Gautreau, Nursing; Joseph T. Lockhart, Accounting; Alissa B. Martin, Management; Jaime T. Maurello, Nursing; Ryan M. Miller, Nursing; Ashley K. Parker, Management; Jessica R. Robinson, Management; Shelby A. Romero, Kinesiology; Baylie N. Stears, Kinesiology; Jade S. Turner, Psychology; Breanna J. Turpin, Communication Sciences & Disorders.
Associate Degrees
Walker -- Hunter L. Lenard, Industrial Technology.
