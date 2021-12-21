Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates during two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Of that total, 149 were from Livingston Parish.

Southeastern graduates included 360 men and 759 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 20 states and 10 countries.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to eight students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

– College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – history major Alora Thompson of­­ Ponchatoula

– College of Business – marketing major Emily C. Browning of Baton Rouge; and accounting major Isreal Thacker of Covington.

– College of Education – middle school education major Mandy Seale of Denham Springs.

– College of Nursing and Health Sciences – kinesiology major Bailey Cyprowski of Prairieville; and communication and sciences and disorders majors Kylee Dupre of Houma and Kiley Harrelson of Amite.

– College of Science and Technology – biological sciences major Aubree Dillon of Madison, Miss.

Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:

Masters Degrees

Albany

Kayli E. Payne, Business Administration

Sarah J. Quintana, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Denham Springs

Ryan D. Benoit, Educational Leadership

Stephen C. Crawford, Strategic Communication

Velvet B. Crow, Educational Leadership

Kristin N. Curtis, Educational Leadership

Eric R. Fasbender, Educational Leadership

Ainsleigh C. LaCombe, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Ryan K. Lafleur, Music

Dane’ F. Long, Educational Leadership

Sarah R. Payne, Business Administration

Danielle E. Vasquez, Counseling

Stephen P. Williams, Educational Leadership

Maurepas

Jessica N. Penalber, Strategic Communication

Springfield

Michelle S. Brown, Educational Leadership

Tessera B. Crockett, Biology (Thesis)

Walker

Jennifer D. Bowman, Educational Leadership

Lauren W. Crowson, Educational Leadership

Katelyn S. Keowen, Educational Leadership

Reece B. Mayers, Psychology

Elisabeth H. Pigott, Biology (Thesis)

Bailey W. Zachary, Counseling

Bachelors Degrees

Albany

Kirk R. Amos, Marketing

Madisyn M. Bankston, Nursing

Jonathan B. Barksdale, History

Hollie N. Cardaronella, Management

Meredith L. Cleveland, Kinesiology

Blake T. Dickerson, Nursing

Lily C. Gayle, Communication

Aidan M. Higginbotham, Information Technology

Robyn M. Lovetro, Criminal Justice

Savanna L. Pickard, Nursing

Emma A. Purvis, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Brandon J. Stewart, Management

Denham Springs

Genesis A. Alegria-Aguilar, Engineering Technology

Matthew T. Alexander, Management

Olivia C. Alexander, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Heath Arnold, Business Administration

Katelyn Baker, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Joshua D. Ballard, Marketing

Gabrielle J. Barnett, Art

Kolby B. Bond, Nursing

Mason P. Bonura, Nursing

Breanna N. Burton, World Languages

Jami L. Bush, Accounting

Victoria Butters, Nursing

Joshua M. Byrd, Information Technology

Casey Caccamo, Criminal Justice

Anna E. Cobb, Human Sciences

Allie C. Cook, Kinesiology

Jordyn V. Craig, Psychology

Madison D. Cresie, Nursing

Brandt M. David, Accounting

Andrea L. Davis, Nursing

Chance J. Dixon, Business Administration

Nickolas A. Dunbar, Computer Science

Miranda J East, Marketing

Kasia N. Ellis, Business Administration

Lauren A. Eure, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Lauren E. Faller, General Studies

Triston W. Fontenot, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Madison Gros, Criminal Justice

Hunter E. Guitreau, Art

Jeremy D. Hills, Management

Nathan J. Holliday, Management

Jesse L. Horn, Nursing

Kyle M. Hubbard, Accounting

Alexus L. Hutchinson, General Studies

Anabelle L. Jennings, Biological Sciences

Victoria L. Jones, Social Work

Nicholas R. Kennedy, History

Hope A. Lemoine, Marketing

Natalie Lorena, Nursing

Sarah J. Lovern, Psychology

Meghan L. Ma, Art

Kaitlyn R. Matranga, Accounting

Kiara A. McDonald, Psychology

Brittney A. Meek, Finance

Alanna J. Messina, Art

Payton L. Morehead, Criminal Justice

Chanttelle C. Pacheco, Art

Kishan J. Patel, Management

Rebecca Rushing, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Ethan A. Sansoni, Psychology

Brenna R. Satterfeal, General Studies

Rachel M. Scardina, Art

Mandy N. Seale, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Austin C. Shaffett, Management

Austin B. Shirley, Industrial Technology

Maeghan E. Staley, Computer Science

James E. Sullivan, Business Administration

Dylan A. Thickman, Management

Kaleb R. Thiels, Psychology

Hunter M. Todd, Criminal Justice

Oscar A. Tomasich III, General Studies

Karleigh E. Villneuve, Kinesiology

Baylen T. Watkins, General Studies

Kristin S. Williams, Human Sciences

Michelle Williams, Art

Kristin M. Williamson, Communication

French Settlement

Collin J. Forbes, General Studies

Jackson L. LeBourgeois, General Studies

Brayden M. Reeves, Management

Holden

Brice C. Clardy, Criminal Justice

Deryn F. Hill, Biological Sciences

Jarolyn R. Latino, Social Work

Jennifer Mercer, Nursing

Livingston

Toby K. Ard, Management

Gabrielle A. Belleau, Marketing

Paul A. Blanchard, History

Laurie E. Martin, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Savannah N. Powell, General Studies

Donald P. Smith III, Biological Sciences

Maurepas 

Alexis N. Davison, Marketing

Landon L. Delatte, Psychology

Kaylin N. Poirrier, Accounting

Lindsey M. Roddy, Nursing

Sophia N. Salinas, Psychology

Charles C. Samson III, History

Kayla R. Yarborough, Nursing

Springfield

Jaila L. Golden, Biological Sciences

Kristopher J. Lanoux, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Bree E. Saxon, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Dakota R. Stewart, General Studies

Geri L. Wilkerson, Health Systems Management

Walker

Abril G. Alello, Psychology

Dennis A. Bennett, General Studies

Landon J. Carter, Management

Paige N. Coleman, Health Systems Management

Austin Credeur, Health Systems Management

Mason A. Dwyer, Industrial Technology

Lance E. Finnell, Biological Sciences

Jennifer L. Gauthier, General Studies

Bailey R. Gautreaux, Business Administration

Allison N. Graves, Kinesiology

Alexia B. Griffiths, Accounting

Kyle A. Guidry, Management

Elizabeth Hill, Psychology

Zachary R. Lopez, Criminal Justice

Caleb D. McDonald, Art

Calea D. McKey, General Studies

Morgan E. Sanders, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Blaine M. Sparks, Engineering Technology

Brianna N. Sutton, General Studies

Alyssa M. Travis, English

Jennifer M. Veazey, General Studies

Taylor A. Watson, Management

Zachary P. Westbrook, Kinesiology

Sunnie D. Wood, Communication Sciences & Disorders

