Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates during two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Of that total, 149 were from Livingston Parish.
Southeastern graduates included 360 men and 759 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 20 states and 10 countries.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to eight students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
– College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – history major Alora Thompson of Ponchatoula
– College of Business – marketing major Emily C. Browning of Baton Rouge; and accounting major Isreal Thacker of Covington.
– College of Education – middle school education major Mandy Seale of Denham Springs.
– College of Nursing and Health Sciences – kinesiology major Bailey Cyprowski of Prairieville; and communication and sciences and disorders majors Kylee Dupre of Houma and Kiley Harrelson of Amite.
– College of Science and Technology – biological sciences major Aubree Dillon of Madison, Miss.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:
Masters Degrees
Albany
Kayli E. Payne, Business Administration
Sarah J. Quintana, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Denham Springs
Ryan D. Benoit, Educational Leadership
Stephen C. Crawford, Strategic Communication
Velvet B. Crow, Educational Leadership
Kristin N. Curtis, Educational Leadership
Eric R. Fasbender, Educational Leadership
Ainsleigh C. LaCombe, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Ryan K. Lafleur, Music
Dane’ F. Long, Educational Leadership
Sarah R. Payne, Business Administration
Danielle E. Vasquez, Counseling
Stephen P. Williams, Educational Leadership
Maurepas
Jessica N. Penalber, Strategic Communication
Springfield
Michelle S. Brown, Educational Leadership
Tessera B. Crockett, Biology (Thesis)
Walker
Jennifer D. Bowman, Educational Leadership
Lauren W. Crowson, Educational Leadership
Katelyn S. Keowen, Educational Leadership
Reece B. Mayers, Psychology
Elisabeth H. Pigott, Biology (Thesis)
Bailey W. Zachary, Counseling
Bachelors Degrees
Albany
Kirk R. Amos, Marketing
Madisyn M. Bankston, Nursing
Jonathan B. Barksdale, History
Hollie N. Cardaronella, Management
Meredith L. Cleveland, Kinesiology
Blake T. Dickerson, Nursing
Lily C. Gayle, Communication
Aidan M. Higginbotham, Information Technology
Robyn M. Lovetro, Criminal Justice
Savanna L. Pickard, Nursing
Emma A. Purvis, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Brandon J. Stewart, Management
Denham Springs
Genesis A. Alegria-Aguilar, Engineering Technology
Matthew T. Alexander, Management
Olivia C. Alexander, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Heath Arnold, Business Administration
Katelyn Baker, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Joshua D. Ballard, Marketing
Gabrielle J. Barnett, Art
Kolby B. Bond, Nursing
Mason P. Bonura, Nursing
Breanna N. Burton, World Languages
Jami L. Bush, Accounting
Victoria Butters, Nursing
Joshua M. Byrd, Information Technology
Casey Caccamo, Criminal Justice
Anna E. Cobb, Human Sciences
Allie C. Cook, Kinesiology
Jordyn V. Craig, Psychology
Madison D. Cresie, Nursing
Brandt M. David, Accounting
Andrea L. Davis, Nursing
Chance J. Dixon, Business Administration
Nickolas A. Dunbar, Computer Science
Miranda J East, Marketing
Kasia N. Ellis, Business Administration
Lauren A. Eure, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Lauren E. Faller, General Studies
Triston W. Fontenot, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Madison Gros, Criminal Justice
Hunter E. Guitreau, Art
Jeremy D. Hills, Management
Nathan J. Holliday, Management
Jesse L. Horn, Nursing
Kyle M. Hubbard, Accounting
Alexus L. Hutchinson, General Studies
Anabelle L. Jennings, Biological Sciences
Victoria L. Jones, Social Work
Nicholas R. Kennedy, History
Hope A. Lemoine, Marketing
Natalie Lorena, Nursing
Sarah J. Lovern, Psychology
Meghan L. Ma, Art
Kaitlyn R. Matranga, Accounting
Kiara A. McDonald, Psychology
Brittney A. Meek, Finance
Alanna J. Messina, Art
Payton L. Morehead, Criminal Justice
Chanttelle C. Pacheco, Art
Kishan J. Patel, Management
Rebecca Rushing, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Ethan A. Sansoni, Psychology
Brenna R. Satterfeal, General Studies
Rachel M. Scardina, Art
Mandy N. Seale, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Austin C. Shaffett, Management
Austin B. Shirley, Industrial Technology
Maeghan E. Staley, Computer Science
James E. Sullivan, Business Administration
Dylan A. Thickman, Management
Kaleb R. Thiels, Psychology
Hunter M. Todd, Criminal Justice
Oscar A. Tomasich III, General Studies
Karleigh E. Villneuve, Kinesiology
Baylen T. Watkins, General Studies
Kristin S. Williams, Human Sciences
Michelle Williams, Art
Kristin M. Williamson, Communication
French Settlement
Collin J. Forbes, General Studies
Jackson L. LeBourgeois, General Studies
Brayden M. Reeves, Management
Holden
Brice C. Clardy, Criminal Justice
Deryn F. Hill, Biological Sciences
Jarolyn R. Latino, Social Work
Jennifer Mercer, Nursing
Livingston
Toby K. Ard, Management
Gabrielle A. Belleau, Marketing
Paul A. Blanchard, History
Laurie E. Martin, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Savannah N. Powell, General Studies
Donald P. Smith III, Biological Sciences
Maurepas
Alexis N. Davison, Marketing
Landon L. Delatte, Psychology
Kaylin N. Poirrier, Accounting
Lindsey M. Roddy, Nursing
Sophia N. Salinas, Psychology
Charles C. Samson III, History
Kayla R. Yarborough, Nursing
Springfield
Jaila L. Golden, Biological Sciences
Kristopher J. Lanoux, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Bree E. Saxon, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Dakota R. Stewart, General Studies
Geri L. Wilkerson, Health Systems Management
Walker
Abril G. Alello, Psychology
Dennis A. Bennett, General Studies
Landon J. Carter, Management
Paige N. Coleman, Health Systems Management
Austin Credeur, Health Systems Management
Mason A. Dwyer, Industrial Technology
Lance E. Finnell, Biological Sciences
Jennifer L. Gauthier, General Studies
Bailey R. Gautreaux, Business Administration
Allison N. Graves, Kinesiology
Alexia B. Griffiths, Accounting
Kyle A. Guidry, Management
Elizabeth Hill, Psychology
Zachary R. Lopez, Criminal Justice
Caleb D. McDonald, Art
Calea D. McKey, General Studies
Morgan E. Sanders, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Blaine M. Sparks, Engineering Technology
Brianna N. Sutton, General Studies
Alyssa M. Travis, English
Jennifer M. Veazey, General Studies
Taylor A. Watson, Management
Zachary P. Westbrook, Kinesiology
Sunnie D. Wood, Communication Sciences & Disorders
