Southeastern spring 2022 commencement

Music majors Brandon Gordon of Gonzales and Stephanie Godfrey of Denham Springs spread a message of peace at Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremony May 14.

 Photo by Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates during two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, May 14.

Of that total, 132 were from Livingston Parish.

Southeastern graduates included 366 men and 753 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 23 states and 15 countries.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

– College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.

– College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.

– College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1 – 5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK – 3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville, and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.

– College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.

– College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio of Covington.

Additionally, former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities (LHD) degree in a separate ceremony.

A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, Alario was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.

Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:

Doctoral Degrees

Springfield

Beatrice L. Traylor, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters Degrees

Albany

Chelsea R. Umbach, Educational Leadership

Denham Springs

Adrian D. Badon, Educational Leadership

Joshua D. Hinkel, Counseling

Haley S. McDermitt, Educational Leadership

Amber N. Thibodeaux, Nursing

Springfield

Shawn Johnson, Applied Sociology

Walker

Michael B. Cutrer, Executive MBA

Kristina V. Dunlap, Educational Leadership

​​Bachelors Degrees

Albany

Cierra R. Disedare, Biological Sciences

Vincent L. Hart, Biological Sciences

Maya A. Thibodeaux, Nursing

Maiah D. Woodring, Biological Sciences

Savannah L. Woodward, Art

Denham Springs

Sawyer J. Abbott, History

Trevor S. Abbott, Information Technology

Brandon J. Ardoin, Information Technology

Hunter T. Arnold, Business Administration

Keli L. Berry, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8

Malik H. Bodiford, Business Administration

Michaela M. Bozeman, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8

Kayla R. Callicott, Mathematics

Jennifer A. Calloway, Art

Kayla C. Campbell, General Studies

Angelle E. Cangelosi, General Studies

Brandon A. Cannella, Engineering Technology

Merrisa L. Chapman, Social Work

Chelsie C. Collums, Health Systems Management

Madison R. Delaune, Marketing

Taylor Dougherty, General Studies

Amber E. Dutsch, Biological Sciences

Amber J. Easterly, Business Administration

Glenn P. Falcon, III, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Preston J. Faulkner, General Studies

Layton T. Fontenot, General Studies

Rachel M. Ford, Art

Stephanie D. Godfrey, Music

Gillian T. Grance, Art

Abbigale G. Guidry, Communication

Patrick A. Holwager Jr, Nursing

Clinton T. Hoover, Business Administration

Trevor C. Jenkins, Finance

Mary N. Kennedy, Human Sciences

James L. King, Accounting

Kyleigh R. Lane, Health Sciences

Phoenix M. LeBlanc, Biological Sciences

Delayne E. Lee, Health Systems Management

Alayna F. Lott, Marketing

Alyssa D. Lott, Management

Kennedy R. McEachern, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Layne E. Miley, Biological Sciences

Sydney S. Norris, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Payton A. Onellion, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Lauren M. Patrick, Management

Stewart J. Peeler, Marketing

Julian C. Porta, Business Administration

Ty G. Pourciau, Industrial Technology

Ashly S. Rodriguez, World Languages

Amy M. Saniford, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Zoie R. Sedberry, Kinesiology

Blayne N. Shepherd, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sarah Shoun, Kinesiology

Dillon P. Songy, Criminal Justice

Madison L. Sunde, English

Katelyn N. Till, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Vincent T. Ton, Nursing

Darian M. Truxillo, Health Sciences

Courtney L. Webster, Nursing

Madison S. Wilson, Nursing

French Settlement

Jesse C. Allen, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Samantha L. Wicker, Business Administration

Holden

Hailey L. Cowart, Psychology

Blake A. Crayton, Criminal Justice

Brannon N. Gloyd, Industrial Technology

Kaylee M. Patterson, Health and Physical Educ K-12

Victoria P. Richardson, English

Averey N. Rost, Health Systems Management

Livingston

Emily R. Bankston, Management

Madison G. Cade, Kinesiology

Caleb P. Charpentier, Biological Sciences

Alivia A. Ellenberger, General Studies

Victoria Hart, Biological Sciences

Lacey N. Hunt, Nursing

Natalie A. Johnson, General Studies

Natalie A. Keller, Biological Sciences

Deon J. Landor, Marketing

Casie McCormick, Nursing

Logan T. Mendoza, Supply Chain Management

Karly A. Murphy, Nursing

Mariana A. Pliego, Nursing

Caroline V. Simmons, Biological Sciences

Jacob L. Varnado, Biological Sciences

Jerica D. Waller-LeBlanc, General Studies

Landon J. Wascom, Industrial Technology

Maurepas

Madeline N. Harper, Psychology

Laigen L. Loupe, Nursing

Stephanie R. Ranson, History

Kinsey A. Stovall, Nursing

Springfield

Nequondra K. Caleb, Social Work

Austin D. Harris, Engineering Technology

Shiitania L. Headspeth, Accounting

Kacie M. Hoover, Criminal Justice

Tylon W. Kennedy, Biological Sciences

Jessica D. Kirkland, Criminal Justice

Matthew L. Kreutzer, General Studies

Megan L. Moran, Biological Sciences

Sarah G. Simeon, General Studies

Brittany L. Templet, Nursing

Karlee D. Wilkerson, General Studies

Michael P. Woods, Management

Walker

Kaitlyn Baumy, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Emily J. Bellue, Psychology

Annette M. Black, Biological Sciences

Jacob C. Bousquet, Kinesiology

Carly P. Cain, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

James J. Cook, Management

Camille M. Fletcher, Management

William J. Grieshaber, Jr., Criminal Justice

Adam R. Lapeyrouse, Criminal Justice

Austin P. Leblanc, Kinesiology

Lauren M. Meades, Nursing

Allen P. Mire III, Computer Science

Diana V. Nunez, Biological Sciences

Meghan M. Odom, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Roy A. Rancatore, Criminal Justice

Hannah F. Shelton, Communication Sciences & Disorders

John H. Tarver, Industrial Technology

Watson

Danyle M. Sonnier, Social Work

Matthew B. Sullivan, Marketing

Associate Degrees

French Settlement

Caroline R. Little, Industrial Technology

Livingston

Collin M. Crane, Industrial Technology

Walker

Hunter B. Kogel, Industrial Technology

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.