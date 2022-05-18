Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates during two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, May 14.
Of that total, 132 were from Livingston Parish.
Southeastern graduates included 366 men and 753 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 23 states and 15 countries.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
– College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: history major Stephen Gay Benton, of Metairie; music major Marina Burguete Diago, of Spain; history major Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, of Abita Springs; and psychology major Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, of Folsom.
– College of Business: accounting major Sandra Aden Lelleck, of Tickfaw.
– College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1 – 5, Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, of Mandeville; and early childhood education majors, PK – 3, Samantha E. Conley, of Mandeville, and Payton Audrey Onellion, of Denham Springs.
– College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Hannah Irene Robertson, of Zachary.
– College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula; and biology major Kaitlynn Joy Margavio of Covington.
Additionally, former Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. was presented an honorary doctor of humanities (LHD) degree in a separate ceremony.
A 1965 graduate of Southeastern, Alario was recognized for his lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as his civic service with numerous non-profit organizations, and his support over the years to Southeastern.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees:
Doctoral Degrees
Springfield
Beatrice L. Traylor, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters Degrees
Albany
Chelsea R. Umbach, Educational Leadership
Denham Springs
Adrian D. Badon, Educational Leadership
Joshua D. Hinkel, Counseling
Haley S. McDermitt, Educational Leadership
Amber N. Thibodeaux, Nursing
Springfield
Shawn Johnson, Applied Sociology
Walker
Michael B. Cutrer, Executive MBA
Kristina V. Dunlap, Educational Leadership
Bachelors Degrees
Albany
Cierra R. Disedare, Biological Sciences
Vincent L. Hart, Biological Sciences
Maya A. Thibodeaux, Nursing
Maiah D. Woodring, Biological Sciences
Savannah L. Woodward, Art
Denham Springs
Sawyer J. Abbott, History
Trevor S. Abbott, Information Technology
Brandon J. Ardoin, Information Technology
Hunter T. Arnold, Business Administration
Keli L. Berry, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8
Malik H. Bodiford, Business Administration
Michaela M. Bozeman, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8
Kayla R. Callicott, Mathematics
Jennifer A. Calloway, Art
Kayla C. Campbell, General Studies
Angelle E. Cangelosi, General Studies
Brandon A. Cannella, Engineering Technology
Merrisa L. Chapman, Social Work
Chelsie C. Collums, Health Systems Management
Madison R. Delaune, Marketing
Taylor Dougherty, General Studies
Amber E. Dutsch, Biological Sciences
Amber J. Easterly, Business Administration
Glenn P. Falcon, III, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Preston J. Faulkner, General Studies
Layton T. Fontenot, General Studies
Rachel M. Ford, Art
Stephanie D. Godfrey, Music
Gillian T. Grance, Art
Abbigale G. Guidry, Communication
Patrick A. Holwager Jr, Nursing
Clinton T. Hoover, Business Administration
Trevor C. Jenkins, Finance
Mary N. Kennedy, Human Sciences
James L. King, Accounting
Kyleigh R. Lane, Health Sciences
Phoenix M. LeBlanc, Biological Sciences
Delayne E. Lee, Health Systems Management
Alayna F. Lott, Marketing
Alyssa D. Lott, Management
Kennedy R. McEachern, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Layne E. Miley, Biological Sciences
Sydney S. Norris, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Payton A. Onellion, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Lauren M. Patrick, Management
Stewart J. Peeler, Marketing
Julian C. Porta, Business Administration
Ty G. Pourciau, Industrial Technology
Ashly S. Rodriguez, World Languages
Amy M. Saniford, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Zoie R. Sedberry, Kinesiology
Blayne N. Shepherd, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Sarah Shoun, Kinesiology
Dillon P. Songy, Criminal Justice
Madison L. Sunde, English
Katelyn N. Till, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Vincent T. Ton, Nursing
Darian M. Truxillo, Health Sciences
Courtney L. Webster, Nursing
Madison S. Wilson, Nursing
French Settlement
Jesse C. Allen, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Samantha L. Wicker, Business Administration
Holden
Hailey L. Cowart, Psychology
Blake A. Crayton, Criminal Justice
Brannon N. Gloyd, Industrial Technology
Kaylee M. Patterson, Health and Physical Educ K-12
Victoria P. Richardson, English
Averey N. Rost, Health Systems Management
Livingston
Emily R. Bankston, Management
Madison G. Cade, Kinesiology
Caleb P. Charpentier, Biological Sciences
Alivia A. Ellenberger, General Studies
Victoria Hart, Biological Sciences
Lacey N. Hunt, Nursing
Natalie A. Johnson, General Studies
Natalie A. Keller, Biological Sciences
Deon J. Landor, Marketing
Casie McCormick, Nursing
Logan T. Mendoza, Supply Chain Management
Karly A. Murphy, Nursing
Mariana A. Pliego, Nursing
Caroline V. Simmons, Biological Sciences
Jacob L. Varnado, Biological Sciences
Jerica D. Waller-LeBlanc, General Studies
Landon J. Wascom, Industrial Technology
Maurepas
Madeline N. Harper, Psychology
Laigen L. Loupe, Nursing
Stephanie R. Ranson, History
Kinsey A. Stovall, Nursing
Springfield
Nequondra K. Caleb, Social Work
Austin D. Harris, Engineering Technology
Shiitania L. Headspeth, Accounting
Kacie M. Hoover, Criminal Justice
Tylon W. Kennedy, Biological Sciences
Jessica D. Kirkland, Criminal Justice
Matthew L. Kreutzer, General Studies
Megan L. Moran, Biological Sciences
Sarah G. Simeon, General Studies
Brittany L. Templet, Nursing
Karlee D. Wilkerson, General Studies
Michael P. Woods, Management
Walker
Kaitlyn Baumy, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Emily J. Bellue, Psychology
Annette M. Black, Biological Sciences
Jacob C. Bousquet, Kinesiology
Carly P. Cain, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
James J. Cook, Management
Camille M. Fletcher, Management
William J. Grieshaber, Jr., Criminal Justice
Adam R. Lapeyrouse, Criminal Justice
Austin P. Leblanc, Kinesiology
Lauren M. Meades, Nursing
Allen P. Mire III, Computer Science
Diana V. Nunez, Biological Sciences
Meghan M. Odom, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Roy A. Rancatore, Criminal Justice
Hannah F. Shelton, Communication Sciences & Disorders
John H. Tarver, Industrial Technology
Watson
Danyle M. Sonnier, Social Work
Matthew B. Sullivan, Marketing
Associate Degrees
French Settlement
Caroline R. Little, Industrial Technology
Livingston
Collin M. Crane, Industrial Technology
Walker
Hunter B. Kogel, Industrial Technology
