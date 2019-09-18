Southeastern Louisiana University was named one of the top national performers for the social mobility of its students and among the top 125 regional universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report.
“These accolades are yet another testament to the tremendous support Southeastern students receive from our faculty and staff,” Southeastern President John L. Crain said. “We care about each and every student.”
Every year, U.S. News and World Report publishes what many regard as the gold standard for college rankings in the United States. This year, 1,400 colleges and universities were reviewed, focusing on academic quality and measures, such as graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility.
Graduation rates for first-generation college students were factored into the ranking’s overall methodology for the first time this year, and the new ranking “Top Performers on Social Mobility” was added.
The new ranking “evaluates which schools best serve underrepresented students” and analyzes enrollment and graduation rates of low-income students with Pell Grants.
“Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics,” U.S. News said. “But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.”
Southeastern was ranked 108th nationally in social mobility and in the top 125 regional universities in the South.
