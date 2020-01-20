Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., with a memorial march and remembrance program on Monday, Jan. 27.
Open to the public and featuring remarks by Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for the Greater New Orleans Foundation Tyronne Walker, the event is sponsored annually by the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Office of Multicultural and International Student Affairs.
“The Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. takes tremendous pride in celebrating the life of our dear fraternity brother, Dr. King,” said Keenan Austin, president of the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.
“The annual march is only a small token of appreciation we are able to do for the mountain of a legacy he left. To us, as well as many other members of the community, it is very critical to keep his spirit alive. He used his voice to change a nation, and it is our duty to be the echo that carries that voice to each and every person we can.”
The event will begin with a candlelight processional at 6 p.m. outside of the REC (formerly known as the Pennington Student Activity Center) at the walkway underpass. The ceremony will conclude with a program in the Student Union Theatre that will include Walker’s remarks and reflection on King’s life and impact.
“Mr. Walker is a man that has dedicated his days to social action. As current director of political and civic action for the Southwestern Region of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, his goal is to bring brothers together to push engagement in their individual communities across the region,” said Alpha Phi Alpha member Larry Banks.
Walker has served as the chief operating officer of the Law Office of Wayne E. Woods and Alpha Title Company and is the owner of Walker Strategic Solutions, LLC. He is active in civic leadership serving on a number of boards in founding roles, including Miller-McCoy Academy for Mathematics and Business and Son of a Saint Foundation.
Walker is the immediate past president of the Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc and is a member of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church.
For additional information, contact Southeastern’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Affairs at 985-549-3850.
