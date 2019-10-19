Southeastern Louisiana University was recently awarded funding to create and grow an alliance of universities and colleges across the state that will provide inclusive education opportunities for students with developmental disabilities, such as its Lions Connected program.
Created by Gerlinde Beckers, associate professor of education and director of Lions Connected, Louisiana Post-Secondary Inclusive Education (LA-PIE) was awarded $40,000 from the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council.
Beckers said Southeastern has had a successful experience through Lions Connected, the university’s inclusive post-secondary educational program for individuals with disabilities. That made applying to create the Post-Secondary Inclusive Education Alliance “natural.”
“I’m delighted that Southeastern was chosen and continues to be a leader in the post-secondary education of students with disabilities,” said Dean of the College of Education Paula Calderon.
The purpose of the LA-PIE Alliance is to expand the outcomes and opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities through participation in traditional inclusive post-secondary college experiences at Louisiana universities and colleges.
Beckers said LA-PIE will expand opportunities through the establishment of an alliance comprised of institutes of higher education and other appropriate entities associated with implementing or developing inclusive post-secondary education programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Southeastern will coordinate the alliance through the provision of mentoring and technical assistance, hosting training events, and developing resources designed to build the capacity of inclusive opportunities available at post-secondary educational institutions throughout Louisiana,” Beckers explained.
For more information on LA-PIE, contact Beckers at gerlinde.beckers@southeastern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.