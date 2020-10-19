Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 17-24 with a myriad of activities and a televised replay of Southeastern’s home football playoff win against Sam Houston State.
The regular football season is scheduled to begin Feb. 27, when the Lions hit the road in a matchup with Sam Houston State. For more information on the football schedule, visit lionsports.net.
With a theme of “Homecoming @ Home,” Homecoming 2020 is being sponsored by the Alumni Office with the Southeastern Student Government Association sponsoring student-related activities.
The celebration begins on Saturday, Oct. 17, with Roomie’s Homecoming Run: A Virtual 5K. The Southeastern Alumni Association and The Rec have joined forces to host the run, and participating is easy. Participants simply need to complete a registration form, run the specified distance (3.1 miles) between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and submit the run time.
All participants will receive a Roomie’s Homecoming Run medal, and the top three males and females will receive additional prizes. Kickoff begins on Oct. 17, and the race closes on Oct. 24. Registration is open until Oct. 22, and the entry fee is $15 per participant.
To register, visit southeastern.edu/alumni_donors/alumni_assoc/involved/events/virtual5k/index.html.
Monday, Oct. 19, kicks off “Paint the Town Green and Gold,” where community businesses will decorate their windows in celebration of Homecoming. The Alumni Association, Student Government Association, and Hammond Downtown Development District have joined forces to encourage downtown businesses to “Paint the Town.”
This year celebrates mysteries, spies and more through the theme, “Operation Roomie!”
“Downtown businesses and on-campus organizations will be paired up to showcase their green and gold pride for our judges,” said Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs. “Community members are invited to take a walk through the award-winning main street area to view the art, or we invite you to enjoy a virtual tour with two-time alumna, GOLD Council member and Assistant Director of the DDD, Kati Morse. Winners will be announced live at the Picnic in the Park event.”
Next up on Monday is the first installment of Coffee with the Dean, featuring Dr. Karen Fontenot, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Registration for all Coffee webinars is available at southeastern.edu/news_media/events/homecoming/student-events/index.html.
“This is a new event this year,” Biggs said. “Grab a cup of joe and join us for a webinar series interviewing the deans of all five colleges on Southeastern’s campus. Each session will provide updates from the college, exciting insight on future happenings, and a Q&A session that allows the audience to submit questions.”
The Homecoming Court presentation will be held at the Alumni Association banquet hall at 4 p.m. The presentation will be live streamed on the association’s Facebook page.
Monday also kicks off Railroad Roar Specials. Greater Hammond area restaurants will celebrate Southeastern by offering various dining and drink specials during Homecoming week. Visit the Greater Hammond Chamber and Alumni Association’s social media pages the week of Homecoming to learn more, or call the Greater Hammond Chamber at (985) 345-4457.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, is designated as Lion Up Tuesday. Southeastern encourages everyone on campus and in the community to wear their green and gold and show their Lion Pride. Photos can be shared with all of Lion Nation using #LionUpTuesday and #TeamSoutheastern and tagging the Alumni Association on Facebook: @SoutheasternUniversityAlumni; Twitter: @SLU_Alum; and Instagram: @SLU_Alum for a chance to win prizes.
The first of two virtual pep rallies is also scheduled on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Join Southeastern athletics as they interview some of the senior athletes about their upcoming seasons. The Southeastern cheerleaders and Lionettes will lead Lion Nation through some timeless traditions too. The second pep rally is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m.
The second installment of Coffee with the Dean is scheduled Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. and features Dean of the College of Business Dr. Toni Phillips.
Rounding out the day is the Honors Society of Phi Kappa Phi’s annual Quiz Bowl Tournament at 6 p.m. Student and faculty teams will battle it out virtually for bragging rights and cash prizes.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, features the second year of a new tradition from University Advancement - Southeastern Giving Day, a 24-hour event for both the community and Lions everywhere to come together in support of Southeastern and its students. For more information, visit southeasterngivingday.org.
“Help spread the word and share your passion for making a difference at the place that you love,” Biggs said. “Gifts of all sizes matter!”
The third installment of Coffee with the Dean, also on Wednesday, features Dean of the College of Science and Technology Dr. Dan McCarthy at 12 noon.
Two virtual events are also slated for Wednesday – a virtual campus tour and a virtual wine and cheese event at 6 p.m. First, join the Alumni Association, Campus Tour Office, and senior tour guide and Lionette Alexis Duplessis, for a virtual journey through campus. Participants will reminisce on their time as a Lion, while getting an in-depth look at some of the newest campus innovations Southeastern has to offer. The tour will be broadcasted via the Alumni Association’s social media pages/YouTube and their website for people to enjoy at their leisure once it is released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
That evening, join fellow Lions in a live Zoom call for a Virtual Wine and Cheese Tasting. Participants will sip and explore wines selected by Acquistapace’s Supermarket in honor of Homecoming. Registration and additional information is available at southeastern.edu/homecoming. Registration deadline is Oct. 18 by 9 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, the fourth installment of Coffee with the Dean will feature Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Dr. Ann Carruth at 12 p.m. That evening, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will host Columbia Famous Talent Show at 7 p.m.
Winners and finalists from the first-ever Columbia Famous Talent Contest will perform and display their winning pieces. Hosted by Miss Southeastern Janine Hatcher, the night will feature singing, acting, dancing, visual art, comedy and instrumental music performed and created by the talented members of the community.
Rounding out Thursday is an airing of the return of Southeastern football after 18 years. The Southeastern Channel will air the Southeastern vs. Arkansas-Monticello football game from 2003 at 8 p.m. and will rebroadcast the game on Friday, Oct. 23, at 12 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The Southeastern Channel can be accessed on Roku and Apple TV, on cable TV at Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Tammany, and St. Helena parishes, or online at thesoutheasternchannel.com (click on Live Webcast at the top) and mthermonwebTV.com.
Friday, Oct. 23, kicks off with the 29th annual Golf Shamble at 8:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Lion Athletic Association, the golf shamble will take place at Carter Plantation Golf Course. Participants will receive a gift, as well as lunch, and a silent auction will take place. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Southeastern Golf program. For more information, visit https://lionsports.net/sports/laa.
The final installment of Coffee with the Dean will take place at 12 p.m. and features the Dean of the College of Education Dr. Paula Summers Calderon. Registration is available at southeastern.edu/news_media/events/homecoming/student-events/index.html.
Friday will conclude with Picnic at the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. in Cate Square Park. Sponsored by the Hammond Downtown Development District, the Southeastern Alumni Association, and other Southeastern groups and organizations, the event features a free Halloween movie. The winner of the Paint the Town contest will be announced during the movie intermission.
“Grab your favorite food to go from a local restaurant before you come, then pick a spot in the grass to enjoy the movie,” Biggs said. “Family groups will be able to sit together in marked areas that are six feet apart from others. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no tents please.”
On Homecoming Day, Oct. 24, Lion fans can relive Southeastern’s thrilling home playoff win over Sam Houston St. in 2013. The Southeastern Channel will air the game at 8 a.m. and then again on Oct. 25 at 12 p.m.
Also scheduled Saturday is a concert by the Southeastern Community Music School. “Classics in Blue Jeans” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bass Clef outside of Pottle Music Building.
The free concert will showcase an entertaining variety of individual and group performances by the talented students of the CMS. Audience members are encouraged to wear blue jeans and bring folding chairs or blankets to this picnic-style event. Social distancing protocols will be in place, including maintaining safe distances of six feet and wearing face coverings.
That afternoon, the focus shifts to Friendship Circle, where visitors can enjoy Fall Fest in Friendship Circle 2 – 5 p.m. The Lion Athletic Association and the Hammond DDD are sponsoring the first ever Fall Fest in Friendship Circle.
The event features family fun like Trunk-or-Treating around the circle, face painting by SLU Cheerleaders and Lionettes, opportunities to take pictures with the SLU student-athletes and Roomie and more. Prizes will be given to the best decorated Trunk-or-Treat car and the best Halloween costume. For more information, visit the LAA website at lionsports.net/sports/laa.
For a complete schedule of Homecoming 2020 events, visit southeastern.edu/homecoming or call the Alumni Center, 1-800-SLU-ALUM or (985) 549-2150.
