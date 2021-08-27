Southeastern Louisiana University will soon host the newly created Northshore Regional STEM Center on campus.
Led by Southeastern and Northshore Technical Community College in partnership with Louisiana Regional Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Advisory Council, the Northshore Regional STEM Center will support the mission and goals of LaSTEM in alignment with stakeholders in the region to connect, collaborate, and build STEM opportunities to prepare tomorrow’s STEM workforce in response to the needs of all stakeholders.
The Northshore region is composed of Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.
Director of the Northshore Regional STEM Center Wendy Conarro said that recent legislation created LaSTEM, a system of nine geographic areas strategically positioned across the state through which communities, parishes, multi-parish regions and the state can achieve improved STEM education, opportunity and advancement.
Each of those nine areas hosts a Regional STEM Center.
“The Northshore Regional STEM Center is the natural progression of an already existing, well-developed partnership between Southeastern, NTCC, and STEM-related industries, government, educational, and community organization, which the establishment of the STEM Center will help support and grow,” Conarro said.
An advisory committee will be formed with a limited number of representatives from stakeholder groups to guide the progress of the STEM Center, she explained. The Northshore STEM Coalition will continue to act as the collaborative organization of stakeholders dedicated to improving STEM education and workforce opportunities in the Northshore region.
For more information, contact Conarro at wendy.conarro@southeastern.edu or at 985-549-3306. Additional details are also available at southeastern.edu/northshorestemcenter.
