The History and Political Science Department at Southeastern Louisiana University has scheduled the annual Veterans Day Lecture at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
Southeastern graduate Jake Yount will present “Bushido Abandoned: Allied POWs under Imperial Japan” in the Student Union Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.
Bill Robison, head of SLU’s Department of History and Political Science, said the university is “proud to honor America’s veterans with its Annual Veterans Day Lecture.”
He added that the program is intended to increase awareness and understanding of American military history at Southeastern and in the surrounding community in order to “foster greater appreciation for the sacrifices our veterans have made to defend our freedom and preserve our way of life.”
“We are especially proud that this year’s lecturer, Jake Yount, is a recent graduate of our master of arts in history program who will speak about his graduate research,” Robinson said.
Yount will discuss how Japan’s conquests and creation of the Japanese Co-Prosperity Circle in East Asia and the Pacific led to internment of more than 140,000 Allied soldiers, Robinson said.
Yount will also speak about “the blurring and misinterpretation” of the code of Bushido that led to the Japanese prisoner of war camps being run with hatred and nationalistic fervor. This, Robinson explained, caused Allied POWs to suffer night and day with liberation coming slowly for survivors and justice remaining unattainable for the dead.
For more information, contact the History and Political Science Department at (985) 549-2109.
