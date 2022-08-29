Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,100 students to its honors list for the summer 2022 semester.
Students on the honors list were divided into three academic levels.
To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at http://www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php .
Students from Livingston Parish named to the honors list are:
Albany
President’s List: Karsyn B. Ball, Tristyn M. Friloux, Carly J. Jones, Megan M. Poe, Sarah N. Zito
Honor Roll: Starlin Stoetzner
Denham Springs
President’s List: Olivia G. Alexander, Jazmine N. Armwood, Gabriela M. Barksdale, Wilson F. Bernard, Emily B. Beswetherick, Ayana M. Boudreaux, Cynthia H. Branch, Jacob D. Bresee, Sarah Bresee, Steven D. Broussard, Hannah C. Brown, Rylie A. Butler, Alli T. Castle, Peyton M. Cloy, Joni E. Cowart, Jacob Deaton, Jessie S. Decoteau, Zachary Delaunais, Nicole M. Dilorenzo, Sarah N. Dixon, Jason L. Duncan, Meredith B. Flanagan, Brianna Garrett, Madelyn L. Gaubert, Kale B. Gilbeaux, Dustin Gray, Devin M. Griffin, Kaitlyn Hayes, Kelsea D. Haynes, A'mya M. Heggins, Blanche E. Henson, Samantha D. Jones, Hannah A. Labauve, Grace E. Lanier, Ashlynn M. Lassard, Brayli E. Lee, Jordan Licciardi, Samuel H. Lobianco, Hagen C. Long, Erin K. Loup, Jordyn A. Louque, Callie Mancuso, Collin C. Martin, Taylor D. Martin, Serena McLin, Makayla McNaughton, Glen M. Mills, Courtney N. Molieri, Brandi Monistere, Amy Moran, Madison M. Plaisance, Allison Primes, Allisha P. Ramirez, Mackenzie-Ann W. Richard, Candace A. Rickett, Claudia L. Romero
Dean’s List: Caitlin R. Crowell, Madison E. Hughes, Peyton Watson
Honor Roll: Kara Barbier, Natalie A. Bennett, Ashley Brady, Zachary Carline, Landon Evans, Baleigh Gonzales, Alexius Horne, Christian L. Knox, Avery M. Lacombe, Aubrie F. Lewis, Brayden Lott, Tianna D. Nowell, Emilie Rader, Matthew Rayburn, Avery G. Shaffer, Robin C. White, Tyrone D. Whitmore, Lindsey C. Wood
Holden
President’s List: Kristin G. Barber, Rebekah D. Hart, Julie S. Hill, Kaely Scarle, Reanna K. Sheridan, Vanisha Smith, Matthew Wilder
Dean’s List: Shanna G. Lopushansky
Livingston
President’s List: Benjamin J. Alexander, Sara J. Cavalier, Cassidy A. Charpentier, Jamie L. Davis, Haleigh A. Glascock, Kelly N. Guitreau, Landen Hinrichs, Bailey Karpinski, Olin T. McDonald, Nicholas Melancon, Jasmine B. Nasser, Daniel Palmer, Londyn P. Simon, Malori P. Taylor, Jacob D. Wilkinson
Dean’s List: Whitney L. Watts
Honor Roll: Claire V. Glascock, Taiveyuana Rhodes, Braley C. Trabeau
Maurepas
President's List: Emma C. Gautreau, Keith J. Landry, Landon Loupe
Springfield
President’s List: Heart D. Faust, Jacob Fitzhenry, Logan Klier, Carley A. Miller, Caleb Spiers, Tierney Williams
Dean’s List: Hayley Austin
Honor Roll: Emma L. Clark
Walker
President’s List: John A. Bergeron, Shelbi F. Carroll, Abigail E. Cifreo, Paige Coleman, Karagan Cope, Shelby C. Dorough, Elizabeth A. Dozier, Katelyn R. Gautreaux, Allyson G. Holder, Carli Johnston, Haleigh Kogel, Shelby L. Lee, Rachael L. Smiley, Jean Paul St. Pierre, Jesse Walls, Christopher Welda, Alaina B. Whittington, Hunter Willeford, Jessica Yeager, Rebecca A. Yeager
Dean’s List: Brooke Dupuy, Madeline L. Fontenot
Honor Roll: Taylor D. Albin, Chandler Fredricks, Rhiannon Gaudin, Brooke Jones, Catherine Nixon, Brennon A. Rogers
