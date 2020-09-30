Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.

Of that total, 180 are from Livingston Parish.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels: President’s List students earned a 3.50 or better GPA; Dean’s List students earned between a 3.20 - 3.49 GPA; and Honor Roll students earned a 3.00 - 3.19 GPA.

Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”

Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at the following link: http://www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.

Students from Livingston Parish named to the honors list are:

Albany

President’s List -- Tyler Bates, Kathryn R. Cornett, Bailee K. Gardiner, Dylan L. Glascock, Austin M. Hampton, Vincent L. Hart, Aidan M. Higginbotham, Robert G. O’Neal, Lauren L. Owens, Cody D. Sanders

Dean’s List -- Jonathan B. Barksdale, Chancie L. Perry

Honor Roll -- Britt Harris

Denham Springs

President’s List -- Ashlyn C. Aidt, Trent M. Allen, Ainsley N. Archer, Heath Arnold, Angelica Beard, Camille E. Berthelot, McCoy V. Berthelot, Mason P. Bonura, Hailey Bonvillain, Danielle D. Branum, Gabrielle C. Brown, Haley L. Brown, Victoria S. Burr, Jami L. Bush, Rylie A. Butler, Merrisa Chapman, Amber L. Charbonnet, Anna E. Cobb, Paige N. Coleman, Julia K. Davis, Chance J. Dixon, Alexis R. Duplessis, Brooke D. Dupuy, Clarisa L. Findley, Blair D. Fontenot, Landon P. Fuentes, Jack M. Gauthier, Lauren E. Ginn, Natalie S. Gunter, Holland Hardison, Brooke D. Harris, Faith Henry, Craig J. Hodges, Fallon M. Hutchinson, Andrea Idong, Francesca Inzina, Robyn R. Kent, Kaitlyn M. Lambert, Jessica A. Latchem, Emma R. Leblanc, Delayne E. Lee, Jordyn A. Louque, Peyton A. Manotas, Alexis J. Martin, Seth P. Martin, Diana L. McMenis, Reina D. McLemore, Brittney Meek, Austin J. Menier, Morgan L. Messina, Melodee Miller, Shelby Myers, Kelcie L. Overheim, Breland N. Paline, Chloe L. Pepper, Kayla M. Perault, Pierce S. Rainey, Raphineas G. Riley Jr, Sydney A. Roberts, Rhett T. Rosevear, Rebecca Rushing, Rachel M. Scardina, Zoie R. Sedberry, Laura A. Settoon, Robert L. Stanley, Mason E. Swain, Caroline Taylor, LeAnna N. Toups, Karleigh E. Villneuve, Rori J. Waguespack, Alexander P. Waller, Robin C. White

Dean’s List -- Keli L. Berry, Aimee K. Dardeau, Brody J. Falcon, Michael A. Fitzgerald, Baileigh R. Futch, Kaitlyn R. Matranga, Kishan Patel, Jessica Poole

Honor Roll -- Genesis A. Aguilar, Alyssa L. Bolton, Reece W. Coleman, Jessica M. Cowart, Keely D. Davis, Kasia N. Ellis, Madison K. Gros, Hunter Guitreau, Jacob B. Hardison, Patrick A. Holwager, Clarissa D. Howell, Laurel Junda, Payton L. Morehead, Allisha P. Ramirez, Mandy N. Seale, Austin B. Shirley, Maeghan E. Staley

French Settlement

President’s List -- Jacey W. Rawls

Holden

President’s List -- Evan M. Folks, Dylan M. Grantham, Tyler J. Hasson, Shanna G. Lopushansky, Victoria P. Richardson, Melanie Stevens, Leah N. Warner

Dean’s List -- Courtney L. Edwards, Averey N. Rost

Honor Roll -- Damien D. Richardson

Livingston

President’s List -- Sara J. Cavalier, Cassidy Charpentier, Jamie L. Davis, Ashton B. Gill, Kailey N. Hixson, Sydney D. McCreary, Jessica Methvien, Natalie A. Pekins, Savannah N. Powell, Kamryn E. Spears, Jerica D. Waller, Trace White, Grace L. Wolfe

Dean’s List -- Kelly N. Guitreau

Honor Roll -- Gabrielle A. Belleau, Derek Kimble, Brandon R. Martin

Maurepas

Dean’s List -- Christian L. Vicknair

Honor Roll -- Emma L. Austin, Kaylin N. Poirrier, Kayla R. Yarborough

Springfield

President’s List -- Lanell G. Crowell, Samantha B. Downey, Carley A. Miller, Kaitlyn A. Orgeron, Samantha Sanders

Honor Roll -- Austin D. Harris, Bryce I. Johnson

Walker

President’s List -- Abril G. Alello, Jade N. Blackmon, Taylor E. Braun, Hannah L. Bridevaux, Easton P. Cifreo, Madison R. Fournet, Bailey R. Gautreaux, Alexia B. Griffiths, Mckenzi B. Grimes, Shawn N. Guercio, Jody Guidry, Elizabeth Hill, Lydia Hunter, Mason Z. Inman, Geddy A. Langlois, Morgan M. Machen, Christopher D. McKey, Madison L. Rushing, Maegan M. Singleton, Alyssa M. Travis, Rissa P. Webb-Simmons

Dean’s List -- Allyson G. Holder, Abigail S. Kimble, Hilton McGaughey

Honor Roll -- Austin Credeur, Kyle A. Guidry, Charles L. Langlois, Cullen B. Lawton, Kaitlyn Summers, Madeline C. Waddell

Watson

President’s List -- Jordan M. Tate

