Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.
Of that total, 180 are from Livingston Parish.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels: President’s List students earned a 3.50 or better GPA; Dean’s List students earned between a 3.20 - 3.49 GPA; and Honor Roll students earned a 3.00 - 3.19 GPA.
Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at the following link: http://www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.
Students from Livingston Parish named to the honors list are:
Albany
President’s List -- Tyler Bates, Kathryn R. Cornett, Bailee K. Gardiner, Dylan L. Glascock, Austin M. Hampton, Vincent L. Hart, Aidan M. Higginbotham, Robert G. O’Neal, Lauren L. Owens, Cody D. Sanders
Dean’s List -- Jonathan B. Barksdale, Chancie L. Perry
Honor Roll -- Britt Harris
Denham Springs
President’s List -- Ashlyn C. Aidt, Trent M. Allen, Ainsley N. Archer, Heath Arnold, Angelica Beard, Camille E. Berthelot, McCoy V. Berthelot, Mason P. Bonura, Hailey Bonvillain, Danielle D. Branum, Gabrielle C. Brown, Haley L. Brown, Victoria S. Burr, Jami L. Bush, Rylie A. Butler, Merrisa Chapman, Amber L. Charbonnet, Anna E. Cobb, Paige N. Coleman, Julia K. Davis, Chance J. Dixon, Alexis R. Duplessis, Brooke D. Dupuy, Clarisa L. Findley, Blair D. Fontenot, Landon P. Fuentes, Jack M. Gauthier, Lauren E. Ginn, Natalie S. Gunter, Holland Hardison, Brooke D. Harris, Faith Henry, Craig J. Hodges, Fallon M. Hutchinson, Andrea Idong, Francesca Inzina, Robyn R. Kent, Kaitlyn M. Lambert, Jessica A. Latchem, Emma R. Leblanc, Delayne E. Lee, Jordyn A. Louque, Peyton A. Manotas, Alexis J. Martin, Seth P. Martin, Diana L. McMenis, Reina D. McLemore, Brittney Meek, Austin J. Menier, Morgan L. Messina, Melodee Miller, Shelby Myers, Kelcie L. Overheim, Breland N. Paline, Chloe L. Pepper, Kayla M. Perault, Pierce S. Rainey, Raphineas G. Riley Jr, Sydney A. Roberts, Rhett T. Rosevear, Rebecca Rushing, Rachel M. Scardina, Zoie R. Sedberry, Laura A. Settoon, Robert L. Stanley, Mason E. Swain, Caroline Taylor, LeAnna N. Toups, Karleigh E. Villneuve, Rori J. Waguespack, Alexander P. Waller, Robin C. White
Dean’s List -- Keli L. Berry, Aimee K. Dardeau, Brody J. Falcon, Michael A. Fitzgerald, Baileigh R. Futch, Kaitlyn R. Matranga, Kishan Patel, Jessica Poole
Honor Roll -- Genesis A. Aguilar, Alyssa L. Bolton, Reece W. Coleman, Jessica M. Cowart, Keely D. Davis, Kasia N. Ellis, Madison K. Gros, Hunter Guitreau, Jacob B. Hardison, Patrick A. Holwager, Clarissa D. Howell, Laurel Junda, Payton L. Morehead, Allisha P. Ramirez, Mandy N. Seale, Austin B. Shirley, Maeghan E. Staley
French Settlement
President’s List -- Jacey W. Rawls
Holden
President’s List -- Evan M. Folks, Dylan M. Grantham, Tyler J. Hasson, Shanna G. Lopushansky, Victoria P. Richardson, Melanie Stevens, Leah N. Warner
Dean’s List -- Courtney L. Edwards, Averey N. Rost
Honor Roll -- Damien D. Richardson
Livingston
President’s List -- Sara J. Cavalier, Cassidy Charpentier, Jamie L. Davis, Ashton B. Gill, Kailey N. Hixson, Sydney D. McCreary, Jessica Methvien, Natalie A. Pekins, Savannah N. Powell, Kamryn E. Spears, Jerica D. Waller, Trace White, Grace L. Wolfe
Dean’s List -- Kelly N. Guitreau
Honor Roll -- Gabrielle A. Belleau, Derek Kimble, Brandon R. Martin
Maurepas
Dean’s List -- Christian L. Vicknair
Honor Roll -- Emma L. Austin, Kaylin N. Poirrier, Kayla R. Yarborough
Springfield
President’s List -- Lanell G. Crowell, Samantha B. Downey, Carley A. Miller, Kaitlyn A. Orgeron, Samantha Sanders
Honor Roll -- Austin D. Harris, Bryce I. Johnson
Walker
President’s List -- Abril G. Alello, Jade N. Blackmon, Taylor E. Braun, Hannah L. Bridevaux, Easton P. Cifreo, Madison R. Fournet, Bailey R. Gautreaux, Alexia B. Griffiths, Mckenzi B. Grimes, Shawn N. Guercio, Jody Guidry, Elizabeth Hill, Lydia Hunter, Mason Z. Inman, Geddy A. Langlois, Morgan M. Machen, Christopher D. McKey, Madison L. Rushing, Maegan M. Singleton, Alyssa M. Travis, Rissa P. Webb-Simmons
Dean’s List -- Allyson G. Holder, Abigail S. Kimble, Hilton McGaughey
Honor Roll -- Austin Credeur, Kyle A. Guidry, Charles L. Langlois, Cullen B. Lawton, Kaitlyn Summers, Madeline C. Waddell
Watson
President’s List -- Jordan M. Tate
