Southeastern Nursing and Health Sciences students honored

Three students received the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ highest honor, the Dean’s Award, at the college’s annual honors convocation held on campus recently.
The Dean’s Award in the Department of Health and Human Sciences was presented to Ainsley Arcement of Thibodaux. The Dean’s Award in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies went to Bailey Cyprowski of Prairieville, while the School of Nursing Dean’s Award went to Olivia Ourso of Madisonville.
The Significant Partnership Award was presented by each department in recognition of contributions to the educational programs in the college. Rene Guilbeau, certified child life specialist and director of patient experience child life and creative therapies at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, accepted the award from the Department of Health and Human Sciences.
Guilbeau was honored for playing an important role in Southeastern’s child life program for many years and for helping to develop the undergraduate curriculum that prepares students for advanced clinical experiences.
Jason DeMelo of Oschner Sport Performance was honored by the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies for providing a professional learning atmosphere where student interns are exposed to a variety of different kinds of athletes and patient populations, providing feedback and answering questions of both students and faculty, and hosting on site visits for KHS students interested in pursuing strength and conditioning careers.
The School of Nursing honored Kim and Trey Bowman of the Bella Bowman Foundation. They were honored for their continual willingness to give of their time each semester, and share their personal story of being parents of a child with brain cancer, their experiences with the nurses who cared for Bella over the course of her illness, and the end of life care they received as a family.
Multiple Livingston Parish students honored at the ceremony, and they are listed below:
-- Nequondra Caleb, Springfield, and Merrisa Chapman, Title IV E Child Welfare Recipients
-- Matthew Foster, Springfield, Population Health Management Outstanding Graduate and Cameron Barr Scholarship in Population Health
-- Kaylee Hughes, Holden, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education – Bryan Wang Award
-- Sarah Shoun, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Fitness and Human Performance
-- Darian Truxillo, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Health Education and Promotion
