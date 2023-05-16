Three students received the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ highest honor, the Dean’s Award, at the college’s annual honors convocation held May 4.

The Dean’s Award in the Department of Health and Human Sciences was presented to Gracie Schilling of Prairieville. The Dean’s Award in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies went to Eryn Wilks of Independence, while the School of Nursing Dean’s Award went to Bethany Flauss of Denham Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.