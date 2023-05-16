Three students received the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ highest honor, the Dean’s Award, at the college’s annual honors convocation held May 4.
The Dean’s Award in the Department of Health and Human Sciences was presented to Gracie Schilling of Prairieville. The Dean’s Award in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies went to Eryn Wilks of Independence, while the School of Nursing Dean’s Award went to Bethany Flauss of Denham Springs.
The Significant Partnership Award was presented by each department in recognition of contributions to the educational programs in the college. Matthew Johnson, field supervisor and Southeastern Social Work Advisory Board member accepted the award from the Department of Health and Human Sciences.
Bridget Bailey, community development director for Tangipahoa – Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change, was honored by the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies, while the School of Nursing honored Michelle Theard of Urgent Care for Children - Mandeville.
Students honored at the ceremony are listed below by geographic area.
Kelsey David, Prairieville, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Gracie Schilling, Prairieville, Counseling Outstanding Graduate
Gracie Schilling, Prairieville, Health and Human Sciences Dean’s Award
Alice Blue, Bossier City, Doctor of Nursing Practice Distinguished Scholar Award
Natalia Cuartas, Baton Rouge, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Heather Garrot, Baton Rouge, Master of Science in Nursing Distinguished Scholar Award
Madison Harmon, Baton Rouge, Emma LaDew Memorial Fund in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Raneisha Paynes, Baton Rouge, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Amanda White, Baton Rouge, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education – Bryan Wang Award
Joshua Freeman, Terrytown, Outstanding Graduate in Sport Management
Rylie Butler, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Health Sciences
Bethany Flauss, Denham Springs, School of Nursing Dean’s Award
Randon McCallum, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Athletic Training
Kelcie Overheim, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Paige Parker, Walker, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Dwan Overton, New Orleans, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Samya Harlaux, Ventress, Pyburn Award for Outstanding Senior in Human Sciences
St. John the Baptist Parish
Nicolle Dardinger, Laplace, Outstanding Graduate in Exercise Science
Tayler Tabb, Laplace, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Merritt Grosz, Madisonville, Health Systems Management Outstanding Student
Eula Mitchell, Abita Springs, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Madison Norton, Slidell, Cameron Barr Scholarship in Population Health Management
Hannah Reck, Mandeville, Graduate Scholar Award in Kinesiology
Hanaa Saadeh, Mandeville, Population Health Management Outstanding Graduate and Cameron Barr Scholarship in Population Health Management
Addie Smith, Pearl River, Social Work Outstanding Student Award
Josh Vath, Mandeville, Opal Carl Award
Annabelle Young, Covington, Outstanding Graduate in Fitness and Human Performance
Kateri Allen, Loranger, Maddox Award for Outstanding Junior in Human Sciences
Eryn Brannagan, Hammond, Graduate Scholar Award in Health Promotion
Haley Collura, Hammond, Communication Sciences and Disorders Outstanding Graduate
Ash’leigh Gaines, Hammond, Counseling Outstanding Graduate
Faith Leger, Hammond, Charles W. Campbell Memorial Award in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Demi Newton, Hammond, Child Life Outstanding Graduate
Eryn Wilks, Independence, Kinesiology and Health Studies Dean’s award
Faith Hebert, Schriever, SON Leadership and Service Award
Ashley Bourgois, Franklinton, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
James Mohon, Angie, Title-IV E Child Welfare Recipient
Samuel Simmons, Angie, Evelyn Davis Award
