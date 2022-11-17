Southeastern Louisiana University’s Nursing Program has been nationally and locally ranked by EduMed, an organization that connects students with expert-driven information about education, training, and financial aid opportunities in healthcare and medical support.
Southeastern ranked No. 1 in the state in Best Online Nursing Programs, No. 4 nationally in Most Affordable Online Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Programs, and No. 31 nationally in Top Nurse Practitioner Programs – Four Year Schools.
“I am not surprised our online graduate nursing education programs are nationally ranked,” said School of Nursing Department Head Ken Tillman.
“Southeastern School of Nursing’s faculty members strive to provide quality online education based on nationally recognized standards and best practices for online delivery of course content.”
When ranking institutions, EduMed looked at factors such as academic and career support services, affordable tuition, and which schools provide the best fully and partially online programs.
“As we look to the future of healthcare and its growing demands from society at large, it is paramount that those who are interested in medical careers can find the best opportunities to get the necessary education to kickstart their dreams – and Southeastern offers just that,” said EduMed Outreach Coordinator Wes Harris.
