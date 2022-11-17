Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Nursing Program has been nationally and locally ranked by EduMed, an organization that connects students with expert-driven information about education, training, and financial aid opportunities in healthcare and medical support.

Southeastern ranked No. 1 in the state in Best Online Nursing Programs, No. 4 nationally in Most Affordable Online Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Programs, and No. 31 nationally in Top Nurse Practitioner Programs – Four Year Schools.

