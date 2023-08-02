tameron_scholarship.jpg

On May 10, Patrick Woods, left, the husband of the late Cheryl Woods, presented Southeastern Louisiana University nursing student Tameron Turner with a scholarship check during Ochsner Northshore’s Annual Nurse’s Week Celebration. The scholarship was created to honor Woods for her distinguished 26-year nursing career.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University student Tameron Turner has been selected as the first recipient of the Ochsner Nurse Scholars - Dr. Cheryl Woods Scholarship.

Turner is a junior nursing major from Slaughter.

