Southeastern officials celebrate completed renovations to Alumni Welcome Center

Officials celebrated the unveiling of Southeastern Louisiana University's Alumni Welcome Center during a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

The event marked the completion of the Alumni Welcome Center’s recent renovations. The center’s features meeting rooms, office space, and an outdoor kitchen and gathering space.

