Southeastern officials celebrate completed renovations to Alumni Welcome Center

Officials celebrated the unveiling of Southeastern Louisiana University's Alumni Welcome Center during a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, April 20.
The event marked the completion of the Alumni Welcome Center’s recent renovations. The center’s features meeting rooms, office space, and an outdoor kitchen and gathering space.
University President Dr. John Crain welcomed guests and detailed the scope of the renovations to the Alumni House. Professor Emeritus C. Howard Nichols shared a recap of Southeastern's history.
Representatives from the Alumni Board and the Southeastern Foundation Board offered a glimpse of what's coming for the next 100 years at the university.
