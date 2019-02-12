Southeastern opens new computer lab

Students at Southeastern Louisiana University will soon benefit from a high-tech computer lab thanks to a generous donation from Envoc, a web and mobile software design, development and application-hosting firm based in Baton Rouge, with a second location in Hammond. Pending University of Louisiana System Board approval, the new space will be named the Envoc Innovation Lab and is located in the newly constructed Computer Science and Technology Building on Southeastern’s campus. Cutting the ribbon are, from left, Southeastern President John L. Crain and Envoc CEO Calvin Fabre.