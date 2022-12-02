Southeastern presents nursing scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University awarded the Jackie Carr Scholarship to Jaclyn Pichon-Ciavarella, a junior nursing student from Loranger. Pictured from left are Senior Director of Development Katherine Rose, scholarship recipient Jaclyn Pichon-Ciavarella, and School of Nursing Department Head Ken Tillman.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

This past spring, Southeastern Louisiana University received a new scholarship from John Carr, who established the Jackie Carr Scholarship in Nursing at the Southeastern Foundation as a tribute to his wife.

The scholarship is for students accepted into the university’s School of Nursing.

