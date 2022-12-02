Southeastern presents nursing scholarship

This past spring, Southeastern Louisiana University received a new scholarship from John Carr, who established the Jackie Carr Scholarship in Nursing at the Southeastern Foundation as a tribute to his wife.
The scholarship is for students accepted into the university’s School of Nursing.
Southeastern awarded the scholarship to Jaclyn Pichon-Ciavarella, a junior nursing student from Loranger. After graduation, Pichon-Ciavarella plans to work as an emergency department nurse while she continues her education at the graduate level.
“I am very appreciative to Mr. Carr for donating so that I could receive the Jackie Carr Scholarship in Nursing,” she said. “Having the scholarship helps lighten my financial burden while I attend school and work full-time.”
