Southeastern Professional Sales Team wins at ICSC

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Professional Sales Team won second place in the World Cup of Sales competition out of 80 universities at the 2022 International Collegiate Sales Competition. Pictured on the front row, from left, are April Kemp (coach), Emily Stark (speed sell competitor), Aniya Ally (sales management case competitor), Zakiya Miller (role-play competitor), Saydie Rusk (graduate assistant coach), Jolie Waddell (speed sell competitor), and Dean of the College of Business Tara’ Lopez. Back row, from left, are Tim Butler (coach), Reed Godbery (speed sell competitor), Gabriel Pevey (role-play competitor), Troy Marks (speed sell competitor), and Jesse Demars (sales management case competitor).

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Hosted each year in Orlando, Fla., by Florida State University, the ICSC is the largest and most prestigious university sales competition in the world.

