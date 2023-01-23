Southeastern Professional Sales Team wins at ICSC

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Professional Sales Team won second place out of 80 universities in the World Cup of Sales at the 2022 International Collegiate Sales Competition.
Hosted each year in Orlando, Fla., by Florida State University, the ICSC is the largest and most prestigious university sales competition in the world.
Southeastern students who competed on the winning team include Gabriel Pevey and Zakiya Miller of Ponchatoula, Jesse Demars of Walker, Aniya Ally of Prairieville, Reed Godbery of Baton Rouge, Emily Stark of Kenner, Troy Marks of Prairieville, and Jolie Waddell of Mandeville.
Southeastern’s Professional Sales Program has been named a top sales program in the country by the Sales Education Foundation.
“We are extremely proud of the sales team’s performance at the International Collegiate Sales Competition,” said Assistant Professor of Marketing and Co-Creator of the Professional Sales Program April Kemp.
“Having success in these competitions helps bring recognition to what we are doing at Southeastern to prepare students for successful and fulfilling careers in sales. They also provide a great opportunity for our students to network with their peers and interact with employers from around the country.”
In addition to the second-place finish in the World Cup competition, Southeastern students individually received accolades as well. Out of 160 competitors and after four rounds of competition, Pevey brought home first place, and Miller received fourth place in the sales role play competition.
Sales competitions such as this one, said Kemp, allow students to test their selling skills against their peers through role-playing scenarios, case competitions, and speed selling.
The competition also offered a career fair attended by national companies who were there to hire the students.
