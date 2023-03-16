Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Chefs Evening, Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, will return on Sunday, March 26.

Chefs Evening brings together the region’s best chefs, caterers, bakers, and mixologists for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, made possible in part by Platinum Sponsor First Guaranty Bank. Guests can savor delicious food, sip tasty concoctions, place bids in the silent auction, and even toast with Southeastern’s President John L. Crain.

