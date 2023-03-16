Chefs Evening, Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, will return on Sunday, March 26.
Chefs Evening brings together the region’s best chefs, caterers, bakers, and mixologists for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, made possible in part by Platinum Sponsor First Guaranty Bank. Guests can savor delicious food, sip tasty concoctions, place bids in the silent auction, and even toast with Southeastern’s President John L. Crain.
At the end of the night, guests will vote for their favorite dishes and the restaurants with the “Best Savory Dish” and “Best Sweet Dish” will take home the Chefs Evening awards.
“Chefs Evening has become a tradition of the university and an essential part of the Southeastern Foundation’s mission to secure financial resources for the critical needs of our students and academic programs,” said Vice President for University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale.
“Our guests experience the delicious cuisine of dozens of the best restaurants and caterers around the region, an open bar, a large silent auction, and a unique opportunity to mingle with friends, all while supporting the university and the success of its students.”
For sponsors and VIPS, the evening will begin at 4 p.m. with the President’s Toast, an intimate gathering at the President’s residence featuring exclusive hors d’oeuvres from the chefs at Jacmel Inn Restaurant and Crain’s personal wine selections.
At the toast’s conclusion, attendees will make their way to Southeastern’s Pennington Center for the main Chefs Evening event, which lasts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Many regional restaurants will be participating in Chefs Evening for the first time, such as BATTER, Blythewood Event Center, Lele’s FOOD Laboratory, Luma Coffee, Mariner’s Inn, Shack’s Restaurant, Tchefuncte’s Restaurant and University Donuts. Several local favorites are making their return as well, including The Boston, Cate Street Seafood Station, Cena, Champagne Beverage, The Crescent Bar, Don’s Seafood and Steak House, Eddie’s Famous Frozen Custard, Jacmel Inn, Lee’s Drive In, Le Saigon, Oak Knoll Country Club, One Thirteen, Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar, Roux and Brew, Sarita’s Grill and Cantina, Southeastern Catering, The BLVD Lounge and Grill, The Cakery, The Cocoa Bean, The Depeaux, Trey Yuen Cuisine of China, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, and Wiseguys.
Funds raised at Chefs Evening provide vital support for student scholarships and academic programs. Southeastern Foundation’s many partnerships help continue and elevate this event, thus providing an important platform for boosting the success of the region’s university and its students.
Special thanks to First Guaranty Bank, Hancock Whitney, Dr. John and Mrs. Georgianne Poteet, American Bank, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, BROC, Entergy Services, Inc., Fidelity Bank, Holly and Smith Architects, Kent Design Build, La Capitol Federal Credit Union, Merrill Lynch, North Oaks Health System, Vexus, Wells Fargo, S and W Foods, Romano Promo, Mele Printing, and the Northshore Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.