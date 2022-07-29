Southeastern’s College of Education holds first pinning ceremony

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first ever pinning ceremony on July 25, 2022.

 Photo by Southeastern Louisiana University

Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of year-long residency placements.

