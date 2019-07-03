Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School recently announced its top musicians as determined by audience votes during the final spring 2019 recitals.
Of the six named a Spring 2019 CMS Outstanding Musician, three have Livingston Parish ties.
Pianists Madeline Brown and Anton Feldbaum along with violinist Kelsey Jones, who are all either from Livingston Parish or attended a Livingston Parish school, were named Outstanding Musicians along with Lily Anderson, Anna Johnson and Brennan Saenz.
A resident of Albany, Jones is homeschooled and recently completed the eighth grade. A violinist for three years who also plays the piano, she was chosen as one of the winners of the CMS Concerto Competition in May and will perform as a soloist with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra this fall.
Jones was also invited to audition for the Southeastern Symphony in August and hopes to become the orchestra’s youngest member.
Feldbaum, who lives in Denham Springs, will be a third grader at Oaks Montessori School in Hammond this fall. He has studied the piano for more than three years and was one of the runner-ups in the CMS concerto competition in May.
A resident of Whitehall, Brown just completed third grade at Maurepas School and will attend St. Theresa Middle in Gonzales next year. She has played the piano for two years, and in her spare time, she enjoys reading and playing golf.
Other winners included Anderson of Hammond, who attends Southeastern Laboratory School and has studied the violin for one year; Johnson of Hammond, who has studied the violin for four years and was named one of the winners in the CMS Concerto Competition; and Saenz, a Mandeville native who has played the violin for five years, piano for three years, and recently the trumpet for his middle school band.
In a press release, Community Music School Director Jivka Duke congratulated all six winners and said he was “thrilled to share their accomplishments with our supportive and culturally unique community.”
“We take pride in helping all of our students build bright musical futures and look forward to all of their future successes,” Duke said.
Duke said the fall 2019 CMS semester will offer orchestra and individual lessons on various instruments and voice. For more information about CMS programs and general registration, call 985-549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.