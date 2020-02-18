The Department of History and Political Science at Southeastern Louisiana University will host its annual lecture series in honor of Black History Month.
This series will feature three lectures that are all free and open to the public.
The first lecture, “Creole Culture and Civil Rights: The New Orleans Connection,” featured Tim Chauvin and took place Monday, Feb. 17, in the Student Union Theatre. Chauvin’s discussion focused on the important role New Orleans’ unique creole culture of music and food helped play in American’s Civil Rights Movement.
The next lecture will feature Zachary Isenhower, who will discuss “The Haitian Revolution and the Challenge of Decolonization.” Isenhower’s lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. in the Student Union Theatre.
“Zachary Isenhower will compare the Haitian Revolution of 1791-1804 with the American and French Revolutions and challenge the conventional wisdom that it was characterized throughout by unthinking violence, was the least successful revolution of the era, and produced a failed state,” said Bill Robison, Department Head of History and Political Science.
“Frantz Fanon: An Introduction to a Black Militant Philosopher,” the last lecture of the series, is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre. It will be given by Peter Gratton.
“Peter Gratton will discuss Fanon’s ‘Black Skin/White Masks’ and ‘Wretched of the Earth’ showing him to be a forerunner of critical race theory, an uneasy defender of violence, and prescient about how the uses of violence could lead to the kinds of government found across Africa after the colonial period ended,” said Robison.
For additional information about Southeastern’s Black History Month lecture series, contact Robison at (985) 549-2109 or wrobison@southeastern.edu.
