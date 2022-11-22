Southeastern’s IET Department receives $25,000 donation

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Industrial and Engineering Department recently received a $25,000 donation from the Contractors Education Trust Fund and the Contractors Licensing Board. Pictured, from left, are Lance Roux, founder of SafetyPro Resources representing the Safety Division of Associated General Contractors and CETF, IET Department Head Mohammad Saadeh, Southeast Regional Manager of Louisiana Associated General Contractors Andre Kelly, and Southeastern Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Lynn Harris Horgan.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Industrial and Engineering Department recently received a $25,000 donation from the Contractors Education Trust Fund and the Contractors Licensing Board.

The contribution supports the IET Faculty Enhancement Endowed Fund, which provides resources to assist faculty in their professional and research activities in order to advance the activities and reputation of the Southeastern Industrial and Engineering Technology and OSHE programs.

