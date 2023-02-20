Southeastern Louisiana University’s Sims Memorial Library will host the annual Friends of Sims Library Marjorie Morrison Memorial Members’ Tea on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m.
Guests will enjoy a variety of teas and a selection of sandwiches and pastries. Bottomless mimosas will be available as well for $10.
Local author Seth Pevey is the featured speaker, and the doors will open at 1:45 p.m.
Sims Memorial Library Director David Sesser said Pevey writes gritty, compelling mystery and thriller fiction with a southern noir flair - deep settings, flawed characters, and compelling situations with morally gray solutions.
Pevey has worked as a teacher and journalist around the world and now writes both fiction and non-fiction. A book signing will immediately follow the tea.
“The tea is free to Friends of Sims Library members. Those who renew their membership at the associate or patron level may reserve one additional complimentary seat for a guest. Friends at the Lifetime level may reserve a complimentary table for four,” Sesser said.
“The cost for non-members is $25, which includes admission to the tea and an individual membership for 2023.”
