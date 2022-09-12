Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.

The Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate is a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities.

