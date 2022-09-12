Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
The Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate is a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities.
“The Doctor of Education in the Educational Leadership program, housed in the Department of Educational Leadership and Technology in the College of Education, will work diligently to ensure program alignment with the mission and values of CPED,” said College of Education Dean Paula Summers Calderon.
“Students will enjoy a streamlined educational experience and will graduate with the skills necessary to lead organizations in solving complex problems in education settings.”
As a new member of CPED, Calderon explained, faculty and students in the Department of Educational Leadership and Technology will have opportunities to present, publish, and network with others seeking to advance the education doctorate, while leading the state of Louisiana in improving educational practice.
