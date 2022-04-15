Southeastern student earns national OSH&E scholarship

A Southeastern Louisiana University recent graduate in occupational safety, health, and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Joseph Schopp, of Greenwell Springs, received the $5,000 award based upon his cumulative grade point average, a submitted essay on why he entered the program, and his commitment to obtaining professional certification upon his graduation.
“The BCSP scholarship was the icing on the cake of my educational experience at Southeastern,” Schopp said. “I am truly blessed to have received this scholarship, and it will play a vital role in paying off the excellent education I received through the safety program at Southeastern.
“The scholarship has given me a confidence boost, and I am very thankful for each of the BCSP members for extending a generous hand and believing in my future as a safety professional.”
The Southeastern OSH&E program was recently ranked among the top 10 best values in OSH&E programs in the country, by the website collegevaluesonline.com. The ranking is based on quality of academics; value, which includes tuition affordability and financial aid; and the calculated average return on investment data, a guide to the success of students graduating from the program.
The OSH&E program is nationally accredited by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of ABET, Inc. The program grew from a two-year associate’s degree program to a four-year bachelor of science program following considerable input from managers at area industries who reported a significant need for safety, health and environmental professionals.
The program prepares students for a variety of positions, including roles of environmental safety and health specialists and safety supervisors.
