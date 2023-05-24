Southeastern student earns national scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University graduate Emily McElveen, of Mount Hermon, was recently awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

A Southeastern Louisiana University recent graduate in occupational safety, health and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

Emily McElveen, of Mount Hermon, received the $5,000 award based upon her cumulative grade point average, a submitted essay on why she entered the program, and her commitment to obtaining professional certification upon graduation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.