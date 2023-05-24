Southeastern student earns national scholarship

A Southeastern Louisiana University recent graduate in occupational safety, health and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Emily McElveen, of Mount Hermon, received the $5,000 award based upon her cumulative grade point average, a submitted essay on why she entered the program, and her commitment to obtaining professional certification upon graduation.
McElveen now holds the designations of Graduate Safety Practitioner from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and Associate Safety and Health Manager from the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management.
She also has OSHA 30-hour training and several NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) credentials, including Safety Technology, Field Safety, Construction Site Safety Technician and Construction Site Safety Supervisor.
“I have been accepted into LSU Shreveport’s Masters of Business Administration program and will begin classes in Fall 2023,” she said. “I consider the scholarship a blessing, and it will be used towards the MBA I will be pursuing. I plan to use my knowledge from Southeastern’s OSHE program in conjunction with the knowledge and resources I will gain through the MBA program to broaden my career opportunities within the fields of safety and business management.”
The Southeastern OSH&E program has been ranked among the top 10 best values in OSH&E programs in the country by the website collegevaluesonline.com. The ranking is based on quality of academics; value, which includes tuition affordability and financial aid; and the calculated average return on investment data, a guide to the success of students graduating from the program.
The OSH&E program is nationally accredited by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of ABET, Inc. The program grew from a two-year associate’s degree program to a four-year bachelor of science program following considerable input from managers at area industries who reported a significant need for safety, health and environmental professionals.
The program prepares students for a variety of positions, including roles of environmental safety and health specialists and safety supervisors.
