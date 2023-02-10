Southeastern student honored with scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter Taylor Nettle was recently honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters with a Student Broadcasting Scholarship. Made up of all television and radio professionals in Louisiana, the LAB selected Nettle out of all broadcasting students in the state.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient.

Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000 scholarship. It marks the sixth time in the past eight years that a Southeastern student has won the LAB scholarship.

