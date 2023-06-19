Southeastern student named state’s top student broadcaster

Southeastern Louisiana University student Taylor Nettle of Lacombe was named 2023 Student Broadcaster of the Year in Television by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters recently. A former sports reporter, anchor, sideline reporter, and studio director for the Southeastern Channel’s national award-winning ESPN game broadcasts and weekly sportscasts, Nettle is the seventh Southeastern Channel student to win the award in the 10 years it has been given by the LAB.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

For the seventh time in the past 10 years, a Southeastern Louisiana University student has been named the state’s top student broadcaster.

Taylor Nettle, a student sports reporter from Lacombe, has been named 2023 Louisiana Student Broadcaster of the Year in Television by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

