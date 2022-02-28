Southeastern student wins prestigious Emmy scholarship

A Southeastern Louisiana University student has been awarded a prestigious Emmy scholarship that will provide with him thousands of dollars this school year.
Christopher Arroyo, a junior from Slidell, was selected as one of 23 college broadcasting students from the southeast region of the U.S. to win an Emmy Student Scholarship from the Emmy Suncoast Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The fifth Southeastern student to win the scholarship, Arroyo received $5,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarship winners must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.
“I am extremely grateful and in disbelief that I was selected as a recipient for the Emmy scholarship,” Arroyo said. “The Emmy is one of the most sought after and prestigious awards in the television industry, so winning a scholarship from the same foundation is especially meaningful. It gives me a renewed vision not to give up despite any challenges along the way.”
“Chris has demonstrated outstanding ability both in the classroom and real-world television production assignments,” said Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon. “He has exceptional technical knowledge, and he’s excelled in a variety of studio and field production positions. He has a bright future in the television industry.”
A communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism, Arroyo has directed the award-winning student newscast, Northshore News, along with producing and directing the channel’s student comedy series, College Night.
“I have a wide variety of experience, and I try to gain as much knowledge as I can relating to different things in the production industry,” Arroyo said. “Many students do not have experience behind the scenes in broadcast engineering, but I think my engineering interest and detail-oriented mindset helped separate me from other applicants.”
Arroyo has also directed a Southeastern basketball game and a soccer match broadcast that both streamed live on ESPN+. He’s served as an audio mixer for multiple live game and studio broadcasts.
For scholarship consideration Arroyo submitted a basketball game that he directed for ESPN+, along with a promotional-style PSA that he produced and shot himself.
“I wanted to give the selection committee a variety of things to consider, and I think that definitely worked in my favor,” Arroyo said.
In addition, Arroyo has shot and edited live music events, Southeastern graduation ceremonies, the Miss Southeastern pageant, and multiple lectures and forums.
“Without the opportunities and assistance from the Southeastern Channel, winning this scholarship would not have been possible,” Arroyo said. “All of the Southeastern Channel professional staff members have worked to capitalize on my experiences and help broaden my horizons.”
“While I am not sure what life will bring after graduation, I am confident that the Southeastern Channel has prepared me for the future,” Arroyo continued.
“Recently, I had the opportunity to work a live broadcast for NBC Sports Network, and while it was daunting, I felt well prepared working in the network level production environment. Rick Settoon and the Southeastern Channel have truly helped make my dreams a reality, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me.”
The Southeastern Channel has won over 400 national, international, and regional awards, including 22 awards from the Emmys, in the past 18 years. The channel can be seen on Spectrum 199 cable throughout the North Shore, and its 24/7 livestream can be seen on Roku, AppleTV, and at thesoutheasternchannel.com and mounthermontv.com. The Southeastern Channel is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
