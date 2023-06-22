Southeastern students honored by Emmys

Three Southeastern students were recently honored by the Suncoast Emmys of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with an Emmy Student Production Award for a television commercial they produced for the Salad Station. The winners were (from left) John Williams of Denham Springs, cinematographer; Jenna-Francis Duvic of Loranger, producer; and Ross Chauvin of Houma, video editor.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Students at the Southeastern Channel were honored with a college division Student Production Award given by the Emmy Awards’ Suncoast Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

John Austin Williams of Denham Springs, Ross Chauvin of Houma and Jenna-Francis Duvic of Loranger received the Student Production Award in the “Commercial” category.

