More than 50 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the university’s chapter of the prestigious national honor society.
Of that total, eight are from Livingston Parish.
Awards for outstanding underclass students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Aileigh Simmons, Hammond, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Grace Robertson, Slaughter, College of Business; Claire Bates, St. Amant, College of Education; Hannah Kelly, Prairieville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Jake Vinet, Lafayette, College of Science and Technology.
Recognized as outstanding upper-class students were Alexandria Funches, Folsom, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Gavin Labasse, Mandeville, College of Business; Cloie Whitney, Prairieville, College of Education; Joshua Vath, Mandeville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and William Yang, Hammond, College of Science and Technology.
Kirstin Tassin of Luling received the Lou Ballard Endowed Scholarship, and Jourdan Olmstead of Ponchatoula received the Earl and Carole Corkern Endowed Scholarship.
To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10 percent of their senior or graduate class or a second semester junior in the top 7.5 percent of his or her class.
Inductees listed by parish and city include the following:
Ascension
Caroline Gruber (Prairieville)
Joshua Lasseigne (St. Amant)
Caddo
Kelli Hayes (Greenwood)
East Baton Rouge
Claire Alfonso, LaSadie Dixon, and Samantha Giamanco (all of Baton Rouge)
East Feliciana
Haley Courtney (Jackson)
Jefferson
Carrie Mains (Kenner)
Stephen Benton and Heather Kahn (both of Metairie)
Aliya Rheams (Westwego)
Livingston
Chelsea Umbach (Albany)
Clayton Hines, Matthew Kiger, Lindsey Kish, Collin Martin, and Sarah Shoun (all of Denham Springs)
Kaitlyn Methvien (Holden)
Preston Hendry (Springfield)
Sabine
Chancee Cruz (Many)
St. Charles
Kassidy Meredith (Destrehan)
Erin Hicks and Kirsten Tassin (both of Luling)
Kristen Burke (St. Rose)
St. John
Chloe Faucheaux and Robert McDonald (both of LaPlace)
St. Landry
Dana Armond (Krotz Springs)
St. Tammany
Jolie Pugh (Covington)
Micah Brown (Folsom)
Kristina Curry, Fajr Fayed, Jean McLaren, Amanda Tatum, and James Wattler (all of Mandeville)
Courtney Tune (Pearl River)
Christopher Arroyo, Bailey Kennedy, and Kaylor Yates (all of Slidell)
Tangipahoa
Jena Anderson, Simran Baruwal, Drew Barzenick, Marissa Canterbury, and Faith Leger (all of Hammond)
Arnissa Burnett (Independence)
Taylor Bonds, Selle Easterling, Kim Gatlin, Julie Kupper and Jourdan Olmstead (all of Ponchatoula)
Out of State
Maryland
Aminat Jubril (Fort Washington)
Mississippi
Rebecca Campbell (McComb)
Texas
Mabry Ward (Argyle)
Crispin Adams (Brokshire)
Emiry Brade (Lexington)
