Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

More than 50 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the university’s chapter of the prestigious national honor society.

Of that total, eight are from Livingston Parish.

Awards for outstanding underclass students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Aileigh Simmons, Hammond, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Grace Robertson, Slaughter, College of Business; Claire Bates, St. Amant, College of Education; Hannah Kelly, Prairieville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Jake Vinet, Lafayette, College of Science and Technology.

Recognized as outstanding upper-class students were Alexandria Funches, Folsom, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Gavin Labasse, Mandeville, College of Business; Cloie Whitney, Prairieville, College of Education; Joshua Vath, Mandeville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and William Yang, Hammond, College of Science and Technology.

Kirstin Tassin of Luling received the Lou Ballard Endowed Scholarship, and Jourdan Olmstead of Ponchatoula received the Earl and Carole Corkern Endowed Scholarship.

To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10 percent of their senior or graduate class or a second semester junior in the top 7.5 percent of his or her class.

Inductees listed by parish and city include the following:

Ascension

Caroline Gruber (Prairieville)

Joshua Lasseigne (St. Amant)

Caddo

Kelli Hayes (Greenwood)

East Baton Rouge

Claire Alfonso, LaSadie Dixon, and Samantha Giamanco (all of Baton Rouge)

East Feliciana

Haley Courtney (Jackson)

Jefferson

Carrie Mains (Kenner)

Stephen Benton and Heather Kahn (both of Metairie)

Aliya Rheams (Westwego)

Livingston

Chelsea Umbach (Albany)

Clayton Hines, Matthew Kiger, Lindsey Kish, Collin Martin, and Sarah Shoun (all of Denham Springs)

Kaitlyn Methvien (Holden)

Preston Hendry (Springfield)

Sabine

Chancee Cruz (Many)

St. Charles

Kassidy Meredith (Destrehan)

Erin Hicks and Kirsten Tassin (both of Luling)

Kristen Burke (St. Rose)

St. John

Chloe Faucheaux and Robert McDonald (both of LaPlace)

St. Landry

Dana Armond (Krotz Springs)

St. Tammany

Jolie Pugh (Covington)

Micah Brown (Folsom)

Kristina Curry, Fajr Fayed, Jean McLaren, Amanda Tatum, and James Wattler (all of Mandeville)

Courtney Tune (Pearl River)

Christopher Arroyo, Bailey Kennedy, and Kaylor Yates (all of Slidell)

Tangipahoa

Jena Anderson, Simran Baruwal, Drew Barzenick, Marissa Canterbury, and Faith Leger (all of Hammond)

Arnissa Burnett (Independence)

Taylor Bonds, Selle Easterling, Kim Gatlin, Julie Kupper and Jourdan Olmstead (all of Ponchatoula)

Out of State

Maryland

Aminat Jubril (Fort Washington)

Mississippi

Rebecca Campbell (McComb)

Texas

Mabry Ward (Argyle)

Crispin Adams (Brokshire)

Emiry Brade (Lexington)

