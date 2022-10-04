Southeastern students meet employers during annual Career Fair

Wes Mouk, left, from Crest Industries discusses career opportunities within his organization with Benjamin Baker, an engineering technology student from Watson, at Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual Career Fair for students and alumni held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

More than 160 employers participated in Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual Career Fair for students and alumni held Thursday, Sept. 29.

The event is designed to link students with regional and national employers. The annual university-wide event, hosted by the Office of Career Services, was held in the Pennington Student Activity Center on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing.

