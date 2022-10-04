Southeastern students meet employers during annual Career Fair

More than 160 employers participated in Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual Career Fair for students and alumni held Thursday, Sept. 29.
The event is designed to link students with regional and national employers. The annual university-wide event, hosted by the Office of Career Services, was held in the Pennington Student Activity Center on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing.
Representatives from various companies and associations, government agencies, business, engineering, finance and banking industries were on site to answer questions and take resumes during the free event.
“Career Fair provides Southeastern students and graduates the opportunity to obtain that much needed face time with recruiters to set themselves apart from the rest of the pack and all of those faceless resumes that come their way,” said Ken Ridgedell, director of Career Services, before the event.
“There is no other venue that allows direct interaction with recruiters and managers from over 150 employers and leaves a lasting, positive impression. In fact, it would take months to speak with as many recruiters as you can in one day at Southeastern’s Career Fair 2022.”
