Southeastern students win top SPJ awards

Southeastern Channel student news reporter Alexis Genovese of Husser holds a cow skull to exhibit one of thousands of vertebrate specimens on display and made available for research at the Southeastern Louisiana University Biology Department’s Vertebrate Museum. A reporter for the channel’s national award-winning newscast Northshore News, Genovese produced a television news feature story on the museum, which was honored with a first-place Mark of Excellence award for “Broadcast Feature Videography” given by the Society of Professional Journalists. Genovese was one of three students winning first-place honors among the eight total awards won by the channel in the Region 12 SPJ competition.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University students at the Southeastern Channel won eight Mark of Excellence Awards, including three first-place honors, at the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Region 12 conference.

The Mark of Excellence Awards honor the best of collegiate journalism from a calendar year. The Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 includes all universities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.