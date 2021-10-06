Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 11 – 16 with a myriad of spirited activities capped by tailgating, reunions, a parade and football action in Strawberry Stadium.
With the theme “Blast from the Past,” Homecoming 2021 is being sponsored by the Alumni Office with the Southeastern Student Government Association sponsoring all student-related activities.
The week will culminate on Homecoming Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Lions take on Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
Homecoming Week will offer a number of time-honored traditions, such as Gumbo YaYa for students and the FeLions’ Homecoming luncheon. Additionally, the Southeastern Pennington Student Activity Center will be offering free workouts for alumni all week.
The celebration begins on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Student Union Breezeway with Homecoming Kickoff, which features snacks, music, activities, and Homecoming shirt giveaways. In addition, the National Pan-Hellenic Council Black Family Reunion is set Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Park.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the action begins at 10 a.m. with Blue & You, “Hot Dog, It’s Homecoming.” The University Police Department will host a Q & A with hot dogs and drinks until 2 p.m. Lyceum Lights is scheduled at noon in the Student Union Ballroom C and features guest speaker Roldan Valverde presenting “Sea Turtles in the Canary Islands: A Fulbright Experience.”
Also scheduled Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. is the annual Phi Kappa Phi Quiz bowl, when students and faculty battle it out in the Student Union Theatre. Tuesday evening is Movie Night at Lee Field. Just in time for Halloween, University Housing will sponsor a special screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people are invited to the Gumbo Yaya, where students will enjoy free food and fun on campus. The 2021 Homecoming court will also be introduced.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, the FeLions group will host its Homecoming luncheon at The Event Center in Hammond at 11 a.m., with Tony’s Tire and Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy as sponsors. The annual Lip Sync competition for students begins at 7 p.m.
The Sigma Tau Gamma Alumni Memorial Brick Installation and Eternal Ritual at Friendship Circle Memorial Plaza is scheduled Friday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by the Alumni Association’s annual Alumni Awards Evening in the Student Union Ballroom.
Genevieve May, a public safety executive, retired U.S. Marshal and a 1974 graduate of Southeastern, will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year, while area businessman Jonathan Wong will be honored as the Young Alumnus of the Year. Tickets for the event are available at the Alumni Association, (985) 549-2150 or online at southeastern.edu/alumniawardsregistration.
On Homecoming Day, Oct. 16, the focus shifts to Friendship Circle, where visitors can enjoy tailgating, reunions and entertainment starting at 11 a.m. There will be activities for children that include a variety of crafts, face painting, and inflatables. Also scheduled during that time is the Spirit of the Southland reunion and show. Attendees are asked to leave pets at home.
The campus bookstore will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Rec will host a 20th anniversary party from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also scheduled that morning from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. is Roomie’s Homecoming Run.
The annual Homecoming parade will roll at 12 p.m. Following the parade, Lion fans can cheer on Head Coach Frank Scelfo and his team during the “Lion Walk” as they make their way through Friendship Circle to Strawberry Stadium.
The Alumni Association tailgate will be officially open in Friendship Circle from 12 – 3:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Fidelity Bank.
After pre-game activities, the Lions will kick off against Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. The 2021 Homecoming queen and king will be announced and crowned at halftime.
For a complete schedule of Homecoming 2021 events, visit southeastern.edu/homecoming or call the Alumni Center, 1-800-SLU-ALUM or (985) 549-2150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.