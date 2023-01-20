Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual “Rock ‘n Roar” is scheduled in the Student Union from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event promises to be a fun-filled day for students and local families. Held in conjunction each year with the District 8 Literary Rally, Rock n’ Roar is free and open to the public.
“We are excited to show these top students what Southeastern has to offer,” said Recreational Sports and Wellness Director Eric Aymond. “A group of faculty and staff from across campus have worked to provide these students a Lion worthy experience while they wait for tests to start or for their classmates to finish.”
In its 26th year, Rock ‘n Roar showcases Southeastern’s academics and community for over 2,900 students from more than 80 visiting high schools from the southeast and New Orleans districts.
