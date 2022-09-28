Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 2-8 with a myriad of spirited activities capped by tailgating, reunions, a parade, and football action in Strawberry Stadium.
With the theme “Roomie in the Jungle,” Homecoming 2022 is being sponsored by the Alumni Office with the Southeastern Student Government Association sponsoring all student-related activities.
The week culminates on Homecoming Day Saturday, Oct. 8, when the Lions take on Texas A&M-Commerce at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
Homecoming Week will offer a number of time-honored traditions, such as Gumbo YaYa for students and the FeLions’ Homecoming luncheon. Additionally, the Southeastern Pennington Student Activity Center will be offering free workouts for alumni all week.
First up and new this year is Walk-On’s Welcome Home Social on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m. The event features appearances by Roomie, Southeastern coaches, and spirit teams, as well as Sunday Funday deals like $10 mimosa flights, $3 house wine and $3 domestic pints.
The celebration continues on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Student Union Breezeway with Homecoming Kickoff, which features snacks, music, activities, and Homecoming shirt giveaways. Lyceum Lights is scheduled at noon in the Student Union Ballroom A.
In addition, the National Pan-Hellenic Council Black Family Reunion is set Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the action begins at 11 a.m. with “Lunch with the Lions.” Following at 2 p.m. is the annual Phi Kappa Phi Quiz bowl, when students and faculty battle it out in the Student Union, room 2207. Railroad Roar is also scheduled Tuesday, when local downtown businesses will offer a day full of specials and discounts.
The activities will culminate with an event at Railroad Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with live music from Bottom’s Up, giveaways and more. Tuesday evening is also Movie Night at Lee Field, where University Housing will sponsor a special screening of a jungle themed movie at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., features Gumbo Yaya, where students will enjoy free food and fun on campus and the 2022 Homecoming court will be introduced.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the University Police Department and Counseling Center will host “Roomie’s Jungle Jam…balaya,” where students can enjoy some jambalaya and learn how to prevent impaired driving and curb binge drinking.
The FeLions group will host its Homecoming luncheon at The Event Center in Hammond at 11 a.m., sponsored by Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy. The annual Lip Sync competition for students begins at 7 p.m. in the University Center.
The Sigma Tau Gamma Alumni Memorial Brick Installation and Eternal Ritual at Friendship Circle Memorial Plaza is scheduled Friday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m., followed by the Alumni Association’s annual Alumni Awards Evening in the Student Union Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Also scheduled that evening is the African American Alumni Chapter’s “Brunch en Noir,” at the Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum and Veterans Archives, located at 1600 Phoenix Square in Hammond, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Hon. Carl J. Barbier, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans, and a 1966 graduate of Southeastern, will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year, while New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris will be honored as the Young Alumnus of the Year. Tickets for the event are available at the Alumni Association, (985) 549-2150, or online at southeastern.edu/alumniawardsregistration.
On Homecoming Day, Oct. 8, the bookstore will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The focus of the day’s events shifts to Friendship Circle, where visitors can enjoy tailgating, reunions, including an Orientation Leader reunion, and entertainment starting at noon until 3:30 p.m. There will be activities for children that include a variety of crafts, face painting, and inflatables. Attendees are asked to leave pets at home.
The annual Homecoming parade will roll at 12 p.m. Following the parade, Lion fans can cheer on Head Coach Frank Scelfo and his team during the “Lion Walk” as they make their way through Friendship Circle to Strawberry Stadium.
Sponsored by Fidelity Bank, the Alumni Association tailgate will be officially open in Friendship Circle from 12-3:30 p.m. featuring live music by the band Mary’s Wish.
After pre-game activities, the Lions will kick off against Texas A&M-Commerce at 4 p.m. The 2022 Homecoming queen and king will be announced and crowned at halftime.
For a complete schedule of Homecoming 2022 events, visit southeastern.edu/homecoming or call the Alumni Center, 1-800-SLU-ALUM or (985) 549-2150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.