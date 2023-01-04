SLU tree deployment

A Southeastern Louisiana University student helps deploy discarded Christmas trees to help restore Louisiana wetlands. This is the 28th straight year Southeastern has conducted its recycled tree program.

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University is again asking area citizens to give the environment a gift after Christmas.

Turtle Cove and its partners will provide Christmas tree recycling. Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for wetland restoration rather than throwing them out with the trash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.